ICC World Cup 2019 | South Africa Must Learn from Mistakes: Rabada

AFP |June 25, 2019, 2:03 AM IST
Kagiso Rabada admits his South Africa team-mates must learn the painful lessons from their dismal World Cup campaign.

Faf du Plessis's side were eliminated from the tournament with two games to play after losing to Pakistan at Lord's on Sunday.

It is only the second time South Africa have failed to make the World Cup knockout stages and the post-mortem has already begun.

Proteas paceman Rabada hopes the squad can emerge wiser as a result of their chastening run in England and Wales.

"There have been times where we've been really unlucky. At the same time, there have been times where we have let ourselves down," he said.

"But there are plenty of learnings. That's why we play this game. It's not easy.

"As much as you want to be at the top, you will never find it smooth sailing.

"It's extremely tough and when you're playing out there, you experience all these feelings, the highs and the lows and that's part of the game."

South Africa have games against Sri Lanka and Australia before they can return home.

And former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis has told his country to follow the example of England, who struggled at the World Cup four years ago but have now established themselves as contenders for the title.

"Now the key is to bounce back and to plan forward and stay positive," Rabada said.

"We will definitely be back firing and looking to really nail some of the things we wanted to nail in this tournament."

Rabada has been one of South Africa's biggest World Cup disappointments.

He has taken just six wickets at an average of 50.83, a surprising dip after a superb Indian Premier League season.

"I got a lot more results in the IPL. In this tournament, I think I have just done okay," Rabada said.

"I would have liked to have done better. These are the tournaments you really want to stand up in."

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more