Fans Heading to the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Monday for the game between South Africa and West Indies would do well to carry an umbrella, as light rains are predicted through the day.
The game is likely to have interruptions, and post 3PM local time, the rains are expected to stay for the rest of the day.
This will certainly not suit South Africa, who are in desperate need of a win in the World Cup, having lost all three of their matches so far. They need points on the board to stand any chance of making it to the semi-finals.
In case of a wash-out, the points will be shared between both teams. There is no reserve day that has been pencilled in for the group stages, with that only applicable to the semi-final and final.
West Indies, on the other hand, have won one match and lost one, against hosts England and Australia respectively.
Southampton Weather Today: Interspersed Rain Forecast in Southampton on Monday
