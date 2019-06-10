starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 16:BAN VS SL

upcoming
BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 18:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Nottingham

Thu, 13 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Southampton Weather Today: Interspersed Rain Forecast in Southampton on Monday

Cricketnext Staff |June 10, 2019, 7:38 AM IST
Southampton Weather Today: Interspersed Rain Forecast in Southampton on Monday

Fans Heading to the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Monday for the game between South Africa and West Indies would do well to carry an umbrella, as light rains are predicted through the day.

The game is likely to have interruptions, and post 3PM local time, the rains are expected to stay for the rest of the day.

This will certainly not suit South Africa, who are in desperate need of a win in the World Cup, having lost all three of their matches so far. They need points on the board to stand any chance of making it to the semi-finals.

In case of a wash-out, the points will be shared between both teams. There is no reserve day that has been pencilled in for the group stages, with that only applicable to the semi-final and final.

West Indies, on the other hand, have won one match and lost one, against hosts England and Australia respectively.

Faf du Plessisicc world cup 2019Jason Holdersouthampton weatherwest indies vs south africa
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019

WI v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019

SL v BAN
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019

PAK v AUS
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019

NZ v IND
Nottingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
IND IND
2 2 0 0 4
4
AUS AUS
3 2 1 0 4
5
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
6
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
7
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more