ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Speechless' - Pakistan Collapse Leaves Twitter Stunned

West Indies got their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign off to a rollicking start beating Pakistan by seven wickets. The majority of the work was done when they bundled them out for just 105.
West Indies batting is erratic but exhilarating.. The pace bowling seems to have ammunition & spunk. They're the underdogs of this tournament. Thunderously clinical performance today. Annihilated Pakistan... #WIvPak #WorldCup2019 @windiescricket— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) May 31, 2019
Very smart from the West Indies, ruthless to get the best net run rate possible. Could well be a tiebreaker. With their NRR advantage, West Indies need another 5 wins from 8 games to be almost certain of the last 4 now— Tim (@timwig) May 31, 2019
Great start for @windiescricket #MenInMaroon 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿— DS88 (@darensammy88) May 31, 2019
Chris Gayle has a 50plus score in each of his last 6 innings in ODIs. Only the second West Indies batsman to achieve this feat after Gordon Greenidge in 1980. #CWC19— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) May 31, 2019
In jest, it has to be said that the bowlers from WI & Pak were short sighted 😊😊 given the length they bowled mostly.. #CWC19 #PAKvWI— wv raman (@wvraman) May 31, 2019
Speechless.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 31, 2019
Lovely bowling by Russell. Short Short Short and suddenly starts off with a yorker to Sarfaraz. But Umpires need to keep a check on the number of shoulder-high deliveries he is bowling per over. He already got away with a few imo. #CWC19 #PAKvWI— Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) May 31, 2019
What a cricketer Andre Russell is! This is a serious spell! And some speed!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 31, 2019
As if being a monster with bat was not enough, Andre Russell is now turning out to be a tormentor with ball as well. Already 2 scalps in his kitty. Bowling at a cracking clip #PAKvWI #WorldCup2019 @windiescricket— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) May 31, 2019
Pakistan doing a remarkable job of messing up all of Trent Bridge stats.— Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) May 31, 2019
West Indies came to play then!! 👀💨— Tymal Mills (@tmills15) May 31, 2019
Truly insipid effort from Pakistan but love the short barrage from WI - reckon they might dish this up against quite a few sides as well #WIvPAK— Brett Graham (@worldofBG) May 31, 2019
Oh dear what is going on #Pakistan? 2 years ago you won the @ICC Championship Trophy 🏆 in the same conditions!! Bad day or signifies something a little deeper? #CWC19 #WIvsPAK— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 31, 2019
Pakistan 105 all out in one of the more uninspiring starts to a World Cup... West Indies excellent with the ball, mind. #CWC19— Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) May 31, 2019
Safe to say @TheRealPCB have not been working on playing the short ball. #CWC19 #WIvPAKFast bowlers have their 👀 on this top order.— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) May 31, 2019
Caribbean boys on fire 🔥 🔥🔥— Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) May 31, 2019
This is typical Pakistan ... They will no doubt go on an Win the World Cup ... !!!— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 31, 2019
Clearly did not need Gabriel and Roach then. Pak 105 all out.#CWCA19 #WIvsPAK— Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) May 31, 2019
Lot of points to ponder on for @TheRealPCB batting. Pace and bounce the factor- Windies using short pitch ball at will and getting results, Pak clearly rattled by the maroon pace battery💪#WIvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/9HRYlJHs9g— Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) May 31, 2019
Chris Gayle (39) is now the leading six hitter at the Cricket World Cup, surpassing AB De Villers(37).— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 31, 2019
Chris Gayle has now completed 19,000 runs in international cricket - the third Windies player to do so.#PAKvWI— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 31, 2019
#MenInMaroon Have chased this in 14 overs. Pakistan played it as test, West Indies played it as T20. Someone tell them this is a ODI world cup😂😂😂. #CWC19 #PAKvWI— Naveen (@ImNsamy) May 31, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Speechless' - Pakistan Collapse Leaves Twitter Stunned
Cricketnext Staff | May 31, 2019, 8:47 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | West Indies Bowlers Pave the Way for Thumping Win Against Pakistan
