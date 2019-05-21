Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs Zest Money #EKCUPAUR
ICC World Cup 2019 | Sportive David Willey Takes World Cup Snub in Stride

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 21, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
David Willey was left out of England's 15-member squad for the upcoming 2019 World Cup but the left-arm pacer took it in his stride and was happy to back his side at the mega event.

"What can I say, I’m absolutely gutted. Still 100% behind the lads. On a positive.....still winning at life!!," Willey wrote in his tweet.



Having been named in the preliminary 15-member squad for the World Cup earlier this month, Willey had to make way for Jofra Archer after the latter’s impressive showing.

Willey made his debut soon after the 2015 World Cup and played 46 ODIs for England taking 52 wickets at an economy of 5.75. However, he failed to do enough in the recently concluded series against Pakistan where he took just four wickets in the three games.

The Yorkshire-born though got support from England's national selector Ed Smith. "David Willey has been a very big part of the one-day side that has had such a good run and it was a really tough call but someone had to miss out," he told Sky Sport News.

"David could easily have been in this World Cup squad, he deserves to be but that's sport sometimes there are more deserving players than there are places in the squad," Smith further added.
david willey, icc world cup 2019
First Published: May 21, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
