ICC World Cup 2019 | Sri Lanka Escape ICC Sanction for Skipping Post-Game Media Commitments

The Sri Lanka cricket team are lucky not to face any sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after missing the mandatory post-match press conference and mixed zone appearances at the Kennington Oval after their loss to Australia on Saturday (June 15).
The Lankan team management didn’t send any representative for the press conference or to the ‘mixed zone’ after losing to Australia by 87 runs in the ICC World Cup. In a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said it has discussed the ‘incident’ with ICC and have assured the global body that it won’t happen again.
“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that, contrary to various media reports, there won’t be any sanctions imposed on the Sri Lanka team by the ICC, over its non-participation in the post-match media conference on Saturday (15th June, 2019) following the World Cup game played against Australia,” SLC statement said on Monday (June 17).
“Sri Lanka Cricket discussed the ‘Saturday’s Incident’ with the ICC and assured that a similar situation will not occur going forward in the tournament. The SLC also advised the team management to comply with the obligations, a participating team has to adhere during the ICC Cricket World Cup,” the statement added.
It is customary for a representative of any team to speak to reporters before and after international matches, and when teams participate in an ICC event signs an agreement to fulfil this obligation.
“Sri Lanka have told us they don’t want to do it. The ICC will be speaking to them,” the ICC spokesperson had said.
The team’s boycott of media commitments came after their team manager Ashantha de Mel was critical of the quality of pitches, practice facilities, transport and accommodation at this World Cup.
"What we have found out is that for the four matches we have played so far at Cardiff and Bristol, the ICC prepared green pitches," De Mel was quoted as saying by Sri Lanka’s Daily News.
"At the same venues, the other countries have played on pitches which were brown and favourable for high scoring. The pitch being prepared for our match against Australia on Saturday at The Oval is green. It is not sour grapes that we are complaining. But it is very unfair on the part of the ICC that they prepare one type of wicket for certain teams and another type for others," former Sri Lanka paceman and their chief selector De Mel said.
Sri Lanka are the only team to have two games washed out in World Cup so far and have four points from their five games so far with their only win coming against Afghanistan in another rain-hit match.
