starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 19:WI VS ENG

live
WI WI
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

14 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 21:SA VS AFG

upcoming
SA SA
AFG AFG

Cardiff

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Sri Lanka Lodge Pitch and Training Facilities Complain with ICC

Cricketnext Staff |June 14, 2019, 9:06 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Sri Lanka Lodge Pitch and Training Facilities Complain with ICC

Sri Lanka team manager Ashantha de Mel said on Friday (June 14) that he lodged an official complaint with the ICC due to perceived ‘unfair’ treatment in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 with regards to the pitches they have played on and the facilities provided to them.

“This is a World Cup where the top ten countries are taking part and I feel that all the participants should be treated equally,” De Mel told Daily News.

“What we have found out is that for the four matches we have played so far at Cardiff and Bristol the ICC has prepared a green pitch, and at the same venues where the other countries have played the pitches are brown and favourable for high scoring,” he added.

“The pitch being prepared for our match against Australia on Saturday here at the Oval is green. It is not (a case of) sour grapes that we are complaining but it is very unfair on the part of the ICC that they prepare one type of wicket for certain teams and another type for others.”

De Mel further pointed out a number of issues he had with the facilities provided for the Sri Lankan players, including a lack of nets and a swimming pool.

“Even the practice facilities provided at Cardiff were unsatisfactory. Instead of three nets they gave us only two and the hotel we were put up at Bristol did not have a swimming pool, which is very essential for every team for the fast bowlers especially to relax their muscles after practice. The hotels that Pakistan and Bangladesh were put up at Bristol had swimming pools.

“We wrote to the ICC listing all these shortcomings four days ago but so far we have not had any response from them. We will continue to write to them until we get a reply.”

The ICC later issued a statement on the same, saying that pitch conditions are overseen by independent advisors to ensure fairness.

"We employ an independent pitch advisor to work with the host curators at all ICC events and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 is no different," an event spokesperson said. "We are happy with the wickets that have been produced across the event so far in English conditions.

"As part of the four year planning process to deliver this event, we have liaised with all teams to ensure they are happy with their set up and are available to work with them should any issues arise that have not been previously anticipated. At the heart of our planning is the philosophy that all ten teams are treated equally to enable them to have the best possible preparation for the event."

2019 world cupicc world cup 2019sri lankasri lanka complain
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AUS v SL
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AFG v SA
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019

PAK v IND
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
3
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more