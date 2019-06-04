starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Sri Lankan Fan Climbs Tree, Wants Team to Fulfill This Demand

Cricketnext Staff |June 4, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
Sri Lanka has been known to be a cricket crazy nation and the bar was literally set very very high when a man in the island nation climbed a tree, demanding Sri Lanka to promote all-rounder Thisara Perera in the batting order.

After a huge loss against the Black Caps at the start of their World Cup campaign, this man touted for Perera as an opener. Even former cricketer and current commentator Russell Arnold couldn’t help but vouch for the man.

In a cheeky tweet, Arnold lauded him and expected him to continue his protest. Here’s the video of the same:

Heading into the World Cup, Sri Lanka has already been going through a lot of troubles lately. There were many questions regarding the squad selection of the World Cup and the captaincy choice in Dimuth Karunaratne who last played an ODI way back in the previous World Cup.

Their loss against New Zealand also didn’t inspire much confidence to the Sri Lankan outfit. If they don’t mend their way early into the tournament, the runners-up of the 2007 and 2011 World Cup may end up having a disastrous campaign this season.

Sri Lanka play their next game against Afghanistan on Tuesday. A victory may somewhat rejuvenate them but a loss will hurt their confidence badly.

