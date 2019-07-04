ICC World Cup 2019 | Streaker Interrupts England vs New Zealand Clash at Durham

A rather bizarre incident occurred in the 34th over of England’s ICC World Cup 2019 group stage encounter against New Zealand at Durham on Wednesday, as a streaker took advantage of a break in play to run onto the field and interrupt proceedings briefly.
Spectators and players watched on in bemusement as the streaker played to the galleries, with New Zealand batsmen Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner trying to strategize about what they must do next in order to chase down the target. However, they couldn’t really get much strategizing done, given that the ground security came on to the ground trying to catch the pitch invader.
At one point, he also did a couple of somersaults on the pitch, at which point, the crowd did cheer back, but the party was short-lived as he made his way back to the boundary ropes.
He was later held by security personnel at the ground, before play could finally resume. ‘Barely’ an issue, then?
