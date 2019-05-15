ICC World Cup 2019 | Team Believes I Can Do the Job & That Matters: Vijay Shankar

Loading...
However, 28-year-old Vijay is confident in his skills insisting that he has learnt to de-stress and not bother about opinions. For him, it is the team management that counts.
"I had a decent run when I batted at No.3 in the T20 series in New Zealand. The most important thing is that the team management has shown trust in me and believes I can do the job. That gives you extra motivation. The need of the team is my priority and I am always ready to adapt to situations and conditions," said Vijay in an interview with IANS.
"I am enjoying myself and don't put any pressure on myself. I like to read the situation and play accordingly. I give importance to work ethics and there is no shortcut."
Criticism and Vijay go hand-in-hand. The all-rounder's struggles against Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Trophy in 2018 and the outrage that followed on social media despite India winning would certainly have taken a toll. Calling it a "life-changing experience", Vijay said that the final made him realise the importance of enjoying the moment and not putting too much pressure on himself on the cricket field.
"I would definitely say the Nidahas Trophy was a life-changing experience as a cricketer for me. It has been a year and everyone knows what happened and how difficult it was," Vijay pointed out. "I would have easily attended 50 phone calls from all over India. The press people kept calling me and asked me the same question. Even the social media and all was a little difficult for me, I felt a little disappointed and took me some time to get out of that zone.
"But on the hindsight, it taught me how to come out of that, learned how to handle situations. That incident showed me that one bad day isn't the end of the world. It hasn't happened only to me, has happened to many top players over the years.
"The best thing is that it happened on my first outing with the bat. I had bowled in the series, but that was the first time I went in to bat. I didn't realise what happened right then, but that was a life lesson. It taught me to enjoy every moment as things as such episodes are temporary and I must focus on giving my 100 per cent."
Without divulging too many details about his role in side, Vijay said that he tried his best to imbibe things from the seniors in the side. He further asserted that the feedback received from the team management has been largely positive.
"First of all to be a part of the Indian team is something we all dream about when we start playing. I am someone who looks to imbibe things from Kohli, Mahi bhai or Rohit. I always believe in watching and learning from them. I have interacted with them to help me improve as a cricketer. They have told me that I am doing my job and the focus should be on keeping things simple," the 29-year-old said.
Comparisons with the team's numero uno all-rounder Hardik Pandya is bound to happen and Vijay said that of late he has been working hard on his bowling and is confident his efforts will translate into performance whenever Virat Kohli hands him the ball.
"I have been working a lot on my bowling and I am someone who believes in keeping the process right. I feel that if the situation arises when the skipper hands me the ball, I should be confident that I can do the job and only then will that translate into performance. It is all about gaining in confidence with every given opportunity," he said.
First Published: May 15, 2019, 12:52 PM IST