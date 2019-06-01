ICC World Cup 2019 | Team India Ditches Nets for Woods in Bonding Session

Members of the Indian cricket team seemed to be in a relaxed mood ahead of their opening ICC World Cup 2019 game against South Africa on Wednesday (June 5).
The BCCI's official Twitter account shared photos of the team going for a fun session of paintball in Southampton.
Snapshots from #TeamIndia's fun day out in the woods. Stay tuned for more..... pic.twitter.com/nKWS21LXco— BCCI (@BCCI) May 31, 2019
Fun times with the boys pic.twitter.com/f3vAuYiRWQ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 31, 2019
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, meanwhile, was having some fun of his own as he was spotted doing the hakka during the time when the team took some time off from their preparations to relax.
Fun and play in the woods today with #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/YbRSsBX8FP— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 31, 2019
Earlier, Kohli was seen sharpening his bowling skills at the nets on Thursday at India's practice session in Southampton. The India skipper, who had earlier termed this tournament as one of the most difficult World Cups in history, seems to be leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the showpiece event.
It was a rare occasion on Thursday when Kohli, usually seen batting at the nets, rolled his arms as well. The run-machine was seen trying a few off-cutters in the nets.
