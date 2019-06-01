starts in
All matches

Match 3:NZ VS SL

upcoming
NZ NZ
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

upcoming
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 5:SA VS BAN

upcoming
SA SA
BAN BAN

The Oval, London

Sun, 02 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Team India Ditches Nets for Woods in Bonding Session

Cricketnext Staff |June 1, 2019, 12:47 AM IST
Members of the Indian cricket team seemed to be in a relaxed mood ahead of their opening ICC World Cup 2019 game against South Africa on Wednesday (June 5).

The BCCI's official Twitter account shared photos of the team going for a fun session of paintball in Southampton.

Virat Kohli also shared pictures from his account, calling it a fun day with the boys.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, meanwhile, was having some fun of his own as he was spotted doing the hakka during the time when the team took some time off from their preparations to relax.

Earlier, Kohli was seen sharpening his bowling skills at the nets on Thursday at India's practice session in Southampton. The India skipper, who had earlier termed this tournament as one of the most difficult World Cups in history, seems to be leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the showpiece event.

It was a rare occasion on Thursday when Kohli, usually seen batting at the nets, rolled his arms as well. The run-machine was seen trying a few off-cutters in the nets.

ICC World Cupicc world cup 2019IndiaOff The Fieldvirat kohli
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
NZ NZ
0 0 0 0 0
SL SL
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

