ICC World Cup 2019 | Team India Visit High Commissioner’s Residence in London

Members of the Indian cricket team who are currently in England for the ICC World Cup 2019 paid a visit to the High Commissioner’s residence in London on Friday.
The team, led by skipper Virat Kohli and other senior players like MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan, were pictured alongside the High Commissioner.
The BCCI’s official Twitter account even posted a few pictures of the visit along with the caption “#TeamIndia at the High Commissioner's residence in London today”.
#TeamIndia at the High Commissioner's residence in London today. pic.twitter.com/XptReRw1jw
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2019
India had to wait six days to open their World Cup campaign but Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma made it worthwhile with their match-winning contributions as the Virat Kohli-led side beat depleted South Africa by six wickets in Southampton on Wednesday (June 5).
South African openers were blown away by Jasprit Bumrah before Chahal (4 for 51) and Kuldeep Yadav took over the command and dismantled their middle order. What was started by Bumrah, was ended by his partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he got a couple of late wickets and India were able to restrict South Africa to 227 for 9.
In reply, Rohit batted with responsibility and crafted his 23rd ODI century to help India hand South Africa their third defeat of the tournament. The 32-year-old remained unbeaten on 144-ball 122, studded with 13 fours and two maximums, and got his team over the line with relative ease.
India’s next match is against Australia at The Oval in London on Sunday (June 9).
