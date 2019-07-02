starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 40:IND VS BAN

live
IND IND
BAN BAN

Birmingham

2 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Team India's 87-Year-Old Fan Steals the Limelight in Edgbaston

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2019, 11:22 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Team India's 87-Year-Old Fan Steals the Limelight in Edgbaston

Indian cricket team seems to have found a new octogenarian fan who set Twitter a buzz when she was seen cheering for the team during their ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against Bangladesh.

The lady, 87-year-old Charulatha Patel was seen enthusiastically celebrating all the boundaries and the wickets in the stands. ICC later shared a small video of her as well and man of the match Rohit Sharma also went to meet her, as did captain Virat Kohli after the match.

When asked whether India would win the World Cup, Ms Patel was quick to answer in affirmative. She also added that she felt her own kids were playing.

Earlier, with skipper Virat Kohli winning the toss and batting first on the same wicket that was used in the England-India game on Sunday, it was all about starting well for the Indian openers and the duo of Rohit and K.L. Rahul did just that as they took the attack to the Bangladesh bowlers from the word go.

In fact, the otherwise cautious Rohit made his intention known in the first over itself as he hit Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza for a six. And with Tamim Iqbal dropping him on 9, it was just the kind of leeway the opener needed to shift gears and deal only in boundaries.

Rahul, on the other hand, was happy to mix caution with aggression as the duo finished the first powerplay on 69/0. The Bangla bowlers wore a confused look as they were clearly short of ideas. Not just the bad balls, but even the good deliveries were sent to the boundary as Rohit and Rahul looked like they were keen to break the backbone of the Bangladesh bowling attack.

charulatha patelicc world cup 2019IND vs BANindia old fanindia vs bangladeshOff The Fieldold lady fan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more