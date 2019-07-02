ICC World Cup 2019 | Team India's 87-Year-Old Fan Steals the Limelight in Edgbaston

Indian cricket team seems to have found a new octogenarian fan who set Twitter a buzz when she was seen cheering for the team during their ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against Bangladesh.
The lady, 87-year-old Charulatha Patel was seen enthusiastically celebrating all the boundaries and the wickets in the stands. ICC later shared a small video of her as well and man of the match Rohit Sharma also went to meet her, as did captain Virat Kohli after the match.
Player of the Match Rohit Sharma celebrates the win with a special fan 🙌 #CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/bz7Sjgo7jh— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019
Player of the Match Rohit Sharma celebrates the win with a special fan 🙌 #CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/bz7Sjgo7jh
You've got to love this passion!#TeamIndia | #BANvIND | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/v1BHcWB7Lx— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019
You've got to love this passion!#TeamIndia | #BANvIND | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/v1BHcWB7Lx
#WATCH 87 year old Charulata Patel who was seen cheering for India in the stands during #BANvIND match: India will win the world cup. I pray to Lord Ganesha that India wins. I bless the team always. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lo3BtN7NtD— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
#WATCH 87 year old Charulata Patel who was seen cheering for India in the stands during #BANvIND match: India will win the world cup. I pray to Lord Ganesha that India wins. I bless the team always. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lo3BtN7NtD
When asked whether India would win the World Cup, Ms Patel was quick to answer in affirmative. She also added that she felt her own kids were playing.
Ajji in audience, India will win. #CWC19 #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/IvpyjoUFRA— Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) July 2, 2019
Ajji in audience, India will win. #CWC19 #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/IvpyjoUFRA
87 year old, her name is Charulata Patel (Gujju, obviously). What energy and enthusiasm for her age. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iP1KgHg8qi— SB (@semubhatt) July 2, 2019
87 year old, her name is Charulata Patel (Gujju, obviously). What energy and enthusiasm for her age. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iP1KgHg8qi
Pic of the day..🙏🙏🙏#Indvsban pic.twitter.com/cwkXiPodXJ— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) July 2, 2019
Pic of the day..🙏🙏🙏#Indvsban pic.twitter.com/cwkXiPodXJ
Heroine of #CWC19 #INDvBAN #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/PuQjbZEIu1— Soutik Biswas (@soutikBBC) July 2, 2019
Heroine of #CWC19 #INDvBAN #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/PuQjbZEIu1
Stunning visuals at the #IndiaVsBangladesh match today. Captured this picture. It has to be the best picture of the entire tournament. Salute for her spirit nd energy 👏 @StarSportsIndia @ICC pic.twitter.com/ey0fSIi5h0— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 2, 2019
Stunning visuals at the #IndiaVsBangladesh match today. Captured this picture. It has to be the best picture of the entire tournament. Salute for her spirit nd energy 👏 @StarSportsIndia @ICC pic.twitter.com/ey0fSIi5h0
Age is no limit 😎 WOW.. @BrianLara calls her pictures as his best pick from this #CWC19.. Superb to see this veteran fan enjoying the #INDvBAN match.. pic.twitter.com/F72HoiqF63— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 2, 2019
Age is no limit 😎 WOW.. @BrianLara calls her pictures as his best pick from this #CWC19.. Superb to see this veteran fan enjoying the #INDvBAN match.. pic.twitter.com/F72HoiqF63
Earlier, with skipper Virat Kohli winning the toss and batting first on the same wicket that was used in the England-India game on Sunday, it was all about starting well for the Indian openers and the duo of Rohit and K.L. Rahul did just that as they took the attack to the Bangladesh bowlers from the word go.
In fact, the otherwise cautious Rohit made his intention known in the first over itself as he hit Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza for a six. And with Tamim Iqbal dropping him on 9, it was just the kind of leeway the opener needed to shift gears and deal only in boundaries.
Rahul, on the other hand, was happy to mix caution with aggression as the duo finished the first powerplay on 69/0. The Bangla bowlers wore a confused look as they were clearly short of ideas. Not just the bad balls, but even the good deliveries were sent to the boundary as Rohit and Rahul looked like they were keen to break the backbone of the Bangladesh bowling attack.
ICC World Cup 2019 | Team India's 87-Year-Old Fan Steals the Limelight in Edgbaston
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019
NZ v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019
WI v AFGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019
BAN v PAKLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings