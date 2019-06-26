Tennis Champ Barty Celebrates with Australian Players

Tennis world No.1 and reigning French Open champion Ashleigh Barty is gearing up for her Wimbledon tilt but that didn't stop her from coming to Lord's for Australia's blockbuster clash against England which they won by 64 runs and cemented a spot in the semifinals.
After Aaron Finch scored a solid century, Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell Starc dismantled England's strong batting lineup to propel Australia to an easy win over their arch-rivals.
Barty took to Twitter to thank Australian coach Justin Langer and skipper Finch for inviting her.
Unbelievable day at LordsThank you Finchy and JL for inviting us and putting on a clinic!!What a venue pic.twitter.com/lP1Hf0M3sK— Ash Barty (@ashbar96) June 25, 2019
After Australia knocked off the No.1 ODI team in the world, who better to help celebrate than the world's new No.1 female tennis player, @ashbar96! #CWC19 : @MaugerVideo pic.twitter.com/AIDsR6IEia — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 25, 2019
Barty won her first major Grand Slam title this year as she defeated Marketa Vondrousova in the French Open final. Just two seasons back though she was a part of the Women’s Big Bash League representing Brisbane Heat.
