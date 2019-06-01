ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Terrific Effort' - Williamson Lavishes Praise on Bowlers

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson credited his bowlers for putting in a fine show as they registered a clinical ten-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Cardiff.
Sri Lanka were shot out for a paltry 136 before Martin Guptill and Colin Munro scored half-centuries as Blackcaps reached the target without losing a wicket.
"Winning the toss and getting early wickets was crucial today," said Williamson in the post-match presentation.
"It was a terrific effort by the bowlers. With new ball, there was some movement in both the innings. I didn't think there was anything wrong with the pitch.
"It was slowish surface so it became easier to bat after the initial period. With the green tinge, we expected the bowlers to be aggressive and they were really good in the beginning. Munro played with great freedom and we hope to carry this into the next game on a different surface and against a different opposition."
Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne meanwhile rued his side's batting display, saying they simply failed to build partnerships.
"Me and Kusal batted well but we lost regular wickets after that. They had good bowlers who exploited the early seam and movement on offer. I'm hoping for more batting friendly wickets ahead but we also need to understand when to accelerate and when to block. It's tough to bat in these conditions, but it gets easier when you're set."
Matt Henry was named man-of-the-match for his figures of 3/29.
"We don't get many wickets like these but it's nice when you get one. It's important not to try too many things. We were just trying to bowl full length and get them forward. The fielders were brilliant today and that made a massive difference."
