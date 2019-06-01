starts in
Match 4:AFG VS AUS

AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

1 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 5:SA VS BAN

SA SA
BAN BAN

The Oval, London

Sun, 02 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 7:AFG VS SL

AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Terrific Effort' - Williamson Lavishes Praise on Bowlers

Cricketnext Staff |June 1, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson credited his bowlers for putting in a fine show as they registered a clinical ten-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Cardiff.

Sri Lanka were shot out for a paltry 136 before Martin Guptill and Colin Munro scored half-centuries as Blackcaps reached the target without losing a wicket.

"Winning the toss and getting early wickets was crucial today," said Williamson in the post-match presentation.

"It was a terrific effort by the bowlers. With new ball, there was some movement in both the innings. I didn't think there was anything wrong with the pitch.

"It was slowish surface so it became easier to bat after the initial period. With the green tinge, we expected the bowlers to be aggressive and they were really good in the beginning. Munro played with great freedom and we hope to carry this into the next game on a different surface and against a different opposition."

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne meanwhile rued his side's batting display, saying they simply failed to build partnerships.

"Me and Kusal batted well but we lost regular wickets after that. They had good bowlers who exploited the early seam and movement on offer. I'm hoping for more batting friendly wickets ahead but we also need to understand when to accelerate and when to block. It's tough to bat in these conditions, but it gets easier when you're set."

Matt Henry was named man-of-the-match for his figures of 3/29.

"We don't get many wickets like these but it's nice when you get one. It's important not to try too many things. We were just trying to bowl full length and get them forward. The fielders were brilliant today and that made a massive difference."

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sun, 02 Jun, 2019

BAN v SA
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019

PAK v ENG
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019

SL v AFG
Cardiff All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
