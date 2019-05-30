starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | The Indian Press Conference That Wasn't in Southampton

Karthik Lakshmanan |June 3, 2019, 8:13 PM IST
Southampton: What's a World Cup build up without a little bit of drama? There was a minor, albeit insignificant, off-the-field drama at the end of India's training session on Monday (June 3) over a press conference that wasn't.

After a quiet build up over the last one week, the Ageas Bowl in Southampton saw a lot more activity on Monday with multiple Indian journalists arriving at the venue. India have just two days to go for their World Cup opener against South Africa, and it was obvious that the buzz would increase as the day got nearer.

Rain brought a slightly early end to India's practice session, following which all arrangements for a press interaction were made. The sizeable Indian media contingent settled into the press conference room, and an ICC representative went through the regular instructions - 'phones on silent, microphone close to the mouth when asking questions' etc.

What should have been a regular interaction turned into a bit of confusion when the Indian representative informed that Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan, the two net bowlers who are set to fly back home soon, would interact with the media.

Understandably, the media contingent wanted to speak to players, or support staff, from the main squad. Partly because it gives us journalists something to write about, but also because there are other important talking points two days ahead of the World Cup opener; Kedar Jadhav's fitness, the long wait to get the tournament started being a couple. There was no disrespect meant to the two players, but the World Cup ahead was the bigger focus.

It must be said here that the Indian team was under no obligation to have a press conference; all teams are obliged to hold press conferences only on the eve and at the end of matches, although it's not uncommon for teams to have one outside of schedule.

The Indian media's request was declined, and the day ended without an interaction. There will be one on Tuesday though, so let's wait a bit more for hopefully relevant updates.

Avesh KhanDeepak Chaharicc world cup 2019Indiapress conferencevirat kohli

