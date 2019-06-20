ICC World Cup 2019 | The Individual Performances Haven't Been There: Du Plessis

South African skipper Faf du Plessis believes individual players haven't put their hands up in crunch situations after Proteas suffered their fourth defeat of the 2019 World Cup at the hands of New Zealand on Wednesday (June 19).
Despite all the flaws, South Africa were fairly competitive against the Black Caps and if not for their captain Kane Williamson's brilliance with the bat, the du Plessis-led side might have ended on the other side of the result. Williamson remained unbeaten on 104 and helped his team prevail in a last-over finish.
Williamson batted smartly and only went after South Africa's weakest link in the bowling department - Andile Phehlukwayo.
"Individual batters will look at having an opportunity at facing a bowler that the fancy. Kane showed that. He also found it difficult to score but he waited for the guy he could hit. We also had a lot of stop start stop start innings but Kane batted through for the hundred and that was the game changer.
"The performances haven't been there. Individually we should have put on performances that could have driven the team home. But now we have to just try our best to compete again."
Du Plessis said his team did everything they could but it wasn't their night.
"We did everything we could. We threw ourselves a round. The energy was unbelievable. Sure, there was sometimes that we dropped intensity. But Kane took it away from us."
Apart from Rassie van der Dussen, none of the other South African batsmen showed any intent as they could only manage 241 for 6 in 49 overs. Du Plessis said they wanted a total closer to that 260-run mark but lack of boundaries came back to haunt them.
"We were aiming 260. I thought that was par on this wicket. The chat in the team room was to aim at 260 and 270. So we fell short. So good bowling from New Zealand and not getting boundaries away by us played a part."
Things however could have been different when Imran Tahir managed a nick off Williamson's bat and went for the appeal, but found no support from other South African players. Du Plessis didn't bother to send it upstairs and the replays later suggested that there was a clear edge before the ball landed in the gloves of Quinton de Kock.
"Which one is that. I don't know. Oooh the nick. Oh well. There was no real appeal. No real let's have a look at it. So yeah, ask him (Imran Tahir). That's all we can do."
