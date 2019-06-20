starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | The Individual Performances Haven't Been There: Du Plessis

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2019, 1:19 AM IST
South African skipper Faf du Plessis believes individual players haven't put their hands up in crunch situations after Proteas suffered their fourth defeat of the 2019 World Cup at the hands of New Zealand on Wednesday (June 19).

Despite all the flaws, South Africa were fairly competitive against the Black Caps and if not for their captain Kane Williamson's brilliance with the bat, the du Plessis-led side might have ended on the other side of the result. Williamson remained unbeaten on 104 and helped his team prevail in a last-over finish.

Williamson batted smartly and only went after South Africa's weakest link in the bowling department - Andile Phehlukwayo.

"Individual batters will look at having an opportunity at facing a bowler that the fancy. Kane showed that. He also found it difficult to score but he waited for the guy he could hit. We also had a lot of stop start stop start innings but Kane batted through for the hundred and that was the game changer.

"The performances haven't been there. Individually we should have put on performances that could have driven the team home. But now we have to just try our best to compete again."

Du Plessis said his team did everything they could but it wasn't their night.

"We did everything we could. We threw ourselves a round. The energy was unbelievable. Sure, there was sometimes that we dropped intensity. But Kane took it away from us."

Apart from Rassie van der Dussen, none of the other South African batsmen showed any intent as they could only manage 241 for 6 in 49 overs. Du Plessis said they wanted a total closer to that 260-run mark but lack of boundaries came back to haunt them.

"We were aiming 260. I thought that was par on this wicket. The chat in the team room was to aim at 260 and 270. So we fell short. So good bowling from New Zealand and not getting boundaries away by us played a part."

Things however could have been different when Imran Tahir managed a nick off Williamson's bat and went for the appeal, but found no support from other South African players. Du Plessis didn't bother to send it upstairs and the replays later suggested that there was a clear edge before the ball landed in the gloves of Quinton de Kock.

"Which one is that. I don't know. Oooh the nick. Oh well. There was no real appeal. No real let's have a look at it. So yeah, ask him (Imran Tahir). That's all we can do."

Cricket World CupFaf du Plessisicc world cup 2019South Africa vs New Zealand

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
2
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
3
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more