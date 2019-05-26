ICC World Cup 2019 | The Men In-Form Heading Into World Cup 2019

Loading...
Batsmen
Virat Kohli, with an average of close to 80 since WC 2015 is by far the best and the most dominating batsman in ODI cricket. He is followed by New Zealand’s Ross Taylor (68.85). Rohit Sharma is third with an average of 61.12 including 15 hundreds. England players dominate the top 10 average list though with three of them - Eoin Morgan, Joe Root and Jason Roy – making the cut. Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis are representatives from South Africa at averages of 50.35 and 60.36 since their heartbreaking semi-final in 2015.
In terms of strike rate (given a minimum of 300 runs), Asif Ali tops the list. The Pakistan batsman, a last minute inclusion in the World Cup squad, has a strike rate of 131.03 in the format. Buttler with 124.84, Glenn Maxwell with 117.44, Hardik Pandya with 116.58 and Chris Gayle with 114.11 are the other batsmen on this list.
Buttler, Maxwell, Thisara Perera, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy are the only ones with more than 1000 runs and a strike rate above 106 in ODIs in this time frame.
Bowling
Wrist spinners dominate the bowling numbers with four of them amongst the top six wicket takers since the last World Cup.
Adil Rashid tops the wickets chart with 129 scalps at an average of 29.68 while Rashid Khan has 125 at an economy of 3.90 and an average of 15.33. These two top the wicket takers chart with Imran Tahir at no 5 with 92 wickets at 27.03. The other wrist spinner in the list is Kuldeep Yadav, whose 87 wickets have come at an incredible average of 21.74.
Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada have the most wickets among seamers - 107 and 106 respectively. In terms of economy, Rabada pips Boult but the Kiwi has the better strike rate with 27.80. The South African is joined by teammate Tahir in the list while Boult is the only Black Caps player in the top 10.
All-rounders
A good measure of a player's all-round ability is to calculate the difference between his batting and bowling averages. The larger the positive difference, the better the all-rounder he is.
Keeping a cut off of 300 runs and 20 wickets since the last World Cup, the all-rounders list is filled by quite a few surprising names. Kedar Jadhav tops the list with 1154 runs at an average of 44.38 and 27 wickets at 34.70. The average difference of 9.68 is well above the next person in the list, Rashid Khan. The Afghanistan leg-spinner has an average difference of 7.46 while Chris Woakes and fellow Afghanistan player, Dawlat Zadran, follow with average differences of 5.56 and 4.69.
South Africa (Andile Phehlukwayo), New Zealand (James Neesham), Pakistan (Shadab Khan) and Bangladesh (Shakib Al Hasan) are the others in the list with positive average differences.
First Published: May 26, 2019, 6:51 PM IST