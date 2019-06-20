starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Tough When You Give it All and It Doesn’t Go Your Way: Van der Dussen

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2019, 9:38 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Tough When You Give it All and It Doesn’t Go Your Way: Van der Dussen

South Africa had very little to cheer about after slipping to their fourth defeat in six games at the World Cup on Wednesday (June 19). The four-wicket loss to New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham means South Africa are now virtually out of contention for a place in the semifinals with just three games remaining for them.

The only bright spot in their display was a 64-ball 67 by Rassie van der Dussen, who propelled South Africa to 241/6 on a two-paced Edgbaston surface and give his team some hope.

The Edgbaston track was slower than expected and Van Der Dussen believes South Africa’s total could have been enough to seal a narrow win had a little bit of luck gone their way.

“We knew 240 was a good score,” Van Der Dussen told the media in the ICC mixed zone after the game on Wednesday.

“It’s tough when you play well and you leave it all out there and it doesn’t go your way. That’s what we did.

“Every game, I go out there and I try and perform, learn and adapt. Every game is an experience, especially here. A lot of the guys have never played on these fields and for me, I’ve never played against a lot of these guys so coming up against them and doing okay, I will definitely draw on that going forward,” the 30-year-old South African middle-order batsman said.

Van Der Dussen is now South Africa’s second highest run-scorer behind Quinton de Kock with 180 runs in the six games with two half-centuries and has shown a hunger to contribute in tough situations – prompting skipper Faf Du Plessis to praise his leadership qualities.

He made his ODI debut in January this year and had only played nine ODIs before being included in their World Cup squad.

“It’s the national team, it’s the best batters in the country,” Van Der Dussen said. “When you get to this level, you’ve got to know what you’re about and I’ve been lucky that it has come off for me.

“If that shows leadership, then so be it. Every game, every time you represent your country, the Proteas, is a good day and it’s an honour,” he said about Du Plessis’ praise.

“It’s a game for your country and why we play this game. We won’t let up on the intensity at all. Our character will be shown in these remaining three games,” he added. ​

icc world cup 2019new zealand vs south africaRassie van der DussenSouth Africa

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
2
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
3
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more