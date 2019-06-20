ICC World Cup 2019 | Tough When You Give it All and It Doesn’t Go Your Way: Van der Dussen

South Africa had very little to cheer about after slipping to their fourth defeat in six games at the World Cup on Wednesday (June 19). The four-wicket loss to New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham means South Africa are now virtually out of contention for a place in the semifinals with just three games remaining for them.
The only bright spot in their display was a 64-ball 67 by Rassie van der Dussen, who propelled South Africa to 241/6 on a two-paced Edgbaston surface and give his team some hope.
The Edgbaston track was slower than expected and Van Der Dussen believes South Africa’s total could have been enough to seal a narrow win had a little bit of luck gone their way.
“We knew 240 was a good score,” Van Der Dussen told the media in the ICC mixed zone after the game on Wednesday.
“It’s tough when you play well and you leave it all out there and it doesn’t go your way. That’s what we did.
“Every game, I go out there and I try and perform, learn and adapt. Every game is an experience, especially here. A lot of the guys have never played on these fields and for me, I’ve never played against a lot of these guys so coming up against them and doing okay, I will definitely draw on that going forward,” the 30-year-old South African middle-order batsman said.
Van Der Dussen is now South Africa’s second highest run-scorer behind Quinton de Kock with 180 runs in the six games with two half-centuries and has shown a hunger to contribute in tough situations – prompting skipper Faf Du Plessis to praise his leadership qualities.
He made his ODI debut in January this year and had only played nine ODIs before being included in their World Cup squad.
“It’s the national team, it’s the best batters in the country,” Van Der Dussen said. “When you get to this level, you’ve got to know what you’re about and I’ve been lucky that it has come off for me.
“If that shows leadership, then so be it. Every game, every time you represent your country, the Proteas, is a good day and it’s an honour,” he said about Du Plessis’ praise.
“It’s a game for your country and why we play this game. We won’t let up on the intensity at all. Our character will be shown in these remaining three games,” he added.
