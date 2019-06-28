starts in
ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Compliments 'Clinical' Proteas Taking Down Sri Lanka

Cricketnext Staff |June 28, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
Having bowled out Sri Lanka for 203, South Africa needed one big stand and the senior players stepped up to do just that and ensured Proteas won their second game of the tournament, beating the Islanders by nine wickets in Match 35 of ICC World Cup 2019.

Winning the toss and electing to field first, the Proteas were off to a good start. Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was dismissed on the very first ball of the game as Kagiso Rabada got the first breakthrough.

The track assisted pacers and Sri Lankan middle order again witnessed a collapse. None of the middle order batsmen managed to convert their starts as Dwaine Pretorius picked up 3 wickets.

There was an interesting segment in the match as a swarm of bees took over the stadium and the cricketers had to lay flat on the ground to avoid getting stung.

In the chase, South Africa lost Quinton de Kock early but half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla saw them home with plenty of time to spare.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more