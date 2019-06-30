ICC World Cup 2019 | Twitter Congratulates England's 'Great Performance'

England kept their World Cup hopes alive with a 31-run win over India. While Rohit Sharma scored a century, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals which never allowed them to string a partnership and eventually lost the game.
All said, however, great performance by England under pressure, battling to stay alive in tournament— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 30, 2019
Great performance ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 30, 2019
Very well done @englandcricket! Still in this World Cup... Now to beat the Kiwis! #ENGvIND #INDvENG— Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) June 30, 2019
Never mind Team india you guys fought well chin up and only way from here upwards @BCCI well played @ECB_cricket congratulations @jbairstow21 @ImRo45 class — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 30, 2019
England bowled extremely well. India scored just 28 runs from their first ten overs and 72 off last ten. In the entire innings, there was just one six which was hit in the last over. #IndvEng— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 30, 2019
The unbeaten run comes to an end. A hard day at the office for the boys. The business end of the tournament is still up for grabs. Come on boys let’s regroup and get back on track. #INDvENG #CWC19 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 30, 2019
England, 13 sixesIndia, 1#ENGvsIND— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) June 30, 2019
India's last three defeats in ICC ODI World Cups: v South Africa, Nagpur, 2011 v Australia, Sydney, 2015 v England, Birmingham, 2019*#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 30, 2019
My view is pretty simple. India had one chance of winning this game. Rohit-Kohli to take the game deep and reduce last 10 overs to run-a-ball. They tried. It didn't happen. Game over. Opposition's bowling attack is there for a reason. https://t.co/XLsiZasYED— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 30, 2019
Well as England bowled in last 10-12 overs, India’s lack of urgency and strikepower towards made it an anticlimactic end. May have still lost but would have been better fight. Fizzled out after Pandya’s dismissal. Dhoni disappointing, unable to press on soon enough — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 30, 2019
England back on track. Too good a team to miss out. I don't see them losing to New Zealand now.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 30, 2019
England are the most dominant team on the featherbeds. Their batsmen, most of whom are power hitters, hv the license to swing their bat without worry & outgun the opposition... Terrific start this. India still hv to win one more match to confirm semi-final spot #CWC19 #INDvENG — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) June 30, 2019
Roy makes a huge difference to this England side. Very strong start by them & India will need to chase down plenty to win today #ENGvIND— Brett Graham (@worldofBG) June 30, 2019
What a difference a Roy makes... — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) June 30, 2019
Bairstow is playing Inside Edgebaston— Diogenes (@diogeneb) June 30, 2019
How has Mohammed Shami not got a wicket in his first 3 overs?! Some luck for England so far. #CWC19 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 30, 2019
Fifty up for Roy. What a difference he makes. And on a good batting deck to boot. This is the England we’ve been missing. 124-0— Dean Wilson (@CricketMirror) June 30, 2019
England openers smashing Indian bowlers and all the Asian teams worried except India... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 30, 2019
Brilliant start by England, EXACTLY what we needed. So good to have @JasonRoy20 back in the side & to see Bairstow let his bat do rather better talking then his interviews. #ENGvIND— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2019
Century for Jonny Bairstow - timely and almost inevitable after the week he's had. "Likes getting himself going doesn't he?" says Vaughan on commentary — Chris Stocks (@StocksC_cricket) June 30, 2019
The Brilliance Of @jbairstow21— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 30, 2019
Typical Jonny. Picking fights with shadows, and somehow winning them. Brawling! #CWC19 — Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) June 30, 2019
Jonny Bairstow proves his critics right with lots of love and applause as he reaches his hundred.— richard hobson (@richardjhobson) June 30, 2019
Bairstow suddenly pulling out the reverse sweeps and placing them at will... #CWC19 #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) June 30, 2019
Well played Jonny Bairstow. See, nobody wanted you to fail!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 30, 2019
#INDvENG Excellent tactics by India to get Jadeja in as a substitute fielder every single match. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 30, 2019
Wowwww wattaa catch #jadeja #INDvsENG— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 30, 2019
Decent catch by Jadeja. No one else in the India side would have caught that and he's only on as sub fielder — Simon Wilde (@swildecricket) June 30, 2019
Excellent catch from Jadeja gets rid of Roy. Always good to have him on the field. In this case for Rahul who limped off after attempting a catch. Boy is Kohli pumped in celebrating that first wicket. But 160 on the board. #CWC19 #INDvENG— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) June 30, 2019
There’s a reason he’s called “Sir” Jadeja. Top top catch !! Game changer — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 30, 2019
Ben Stokes is in beast mode ... what a knock— Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) June 30, 2019
Mohammed Shami was fantastic up until that point but was poor in death. Last time saw such horrible death over bowling by an Indian was maybe Umesh Yadav in that T20 vs Australia — Saurabh (@Boomrah_) June 30, 2019
#INDvENGShami takes death bowling quiet literally. Either you die or I die.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 30, 2019
Shami takes death bowling quiet literally. Either you die or I die.
Bumraaaah. The best death bowler India has ever produced?? Zaheer will close....who else?? #CWC19 #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 30, 2019
Three runs in the 50th over. 44 runs in 10 overs. Three fours conceded. Superb control of variations. Yorkers, slow yorkers, bouncers, slow bouncers, never letting the batsmen off leash. Jasprit Bumrah is 22-carat gold. Savour him. Such a bowler comes along once in an era— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 30, 2019
After the kind of start they had, England seem 337 less than what they potentially could have reached. — K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) June 30, 2019
Bumrah is living in a video game he's written. #ENGvIND— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) June 30, 2019
I think we have seen enough of KL Rahul in Indian team, we must move forward towards Gill, Shaw or Pant in permanent. #INDvENG — ᖇƖᘔᗯᗩᑎ ᗩᒪƖ (@PagalBachcha) June 30, 2019
Poor very poor from KLR. Not expecting Ind to win but atleast fight— Sumanth G K (@sumanthgowda186) June 30, 2019
KL Rahul has been a big disappointment. No confidence whatsoever. I really miss Dhawan. He can be the difference between India winning and losing the World Cup. #indiavsEngland — B* (@Pungebaaz) June 30, 2019
KL Rahul, I'm afraid, is officially an enigma. It will be a pity if he never becomes the player he can be.— KASHISH (@crickashish217) June 30, 2019
Injury seems to have hampered KL Rahul there. Didn't look comfortable during his short stay #INDvENG #IndiavsEngland #CWC19 — Nishad Pai Vaidya (@NishadPaiVaidya) June 30, 2019
India miss Shikhar Dhawan more than they would like to admit. #CWC19 #EngvInd #IndvEng— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 30, 2019
String of consecutive ODI scores between 40s to 80s for Virat Kohli in 2019... from Jan to March: 46, 45, 43, 60, 44 in June: 82, 77, 67, 72, 66#EngvInd#IndvEng#CWC19#CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 30, 2019
Kohli's #CWC19 outing has been a bit like Joe Root's overall career. Getting the nice looking50s but not converting them into 100s. #INDvENG #indiavsEngland— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) June 30, 2019
50s but not converting them into 100s. #INDvENG #indiavsEngland
Kohli getting out without making a hundred in a chase? What nonsense is this. Check the no-ball. Check if an extra fielder was outside the circle. Check the catch. It's not possible, man. Replay the ball. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 30, 2019
Five fifties and no hundreds for Virat... Dhoni will be ideal now if India wants to bat the 50 overs out.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) June 30, 2019
Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs in England in ODIs among Indians, going past Rahul Dravid's record of 1238 runs.#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 30, 2019
Sigh. Rohit never really had that flow today, still got a ton.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) June 30, 2019
Sourav Ganguly 2003 (Nam, Ken, Ken)#RohitSharma 2019 (SA, Pak, Eng) And Rohit will not stop with three...#ENGvIND #INDvENG #CWC19 — Suvajit Mustafi (Rivu) (@RibsGully) June 30, 2019
Third Century in #CWC19.South AfricaPakistanEnglandThis is Rohit’s World Cup #EngvInd— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 30, 2019
South Africa
Pakistan
England
This is Rohit’s World Cup #EngvInd
Kedar Jadhav isn't bowling. Ended with 12*(13), no intent to score a boundary when RRR is over 12 with 5 wickets in hand. Rather have Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar or Ravi Jadeja in the playing XI. Absolute disaster of an innings from Kedar Jadhav.#INDvENG #CWC19 — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) June 30, 2019
Well done, England. Played like the top ODI team. Perhaps an Ind-Eng semi is on the cards. At Edgbaston too.— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 30, 2019
Sri Lanka are now out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. For Pakistan to qualify now, - Win against Bangladesh - New Zealand beat England #INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 30, 2019
England gaining 10pts in the points table with the win over India means, the absolutely slim and outside chance Sri Lanka had to get to the Semi final, has gone with the wind.— Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) June 30, 2019
This is India's first loss during the league stage of a #CWC since losing to South Africa at Nagpur in 2011. Since then had won 12 consecutive matches during the league stage.#EngvInd#IndvEng#CWC19#CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 30, 2019
Have said this before. Will say it again: we were a team with 3 batsmen, now we are a team with 2 batsmen. Can’t win a World Cup on the back of 2 batsmen, which is why Dhawan was so crucial and India waited so long before replacing him #ENGvIND #CWC19— Hemant (@hemantbuch) June 30, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Twitter Congratulates England's 'Great Performance'
