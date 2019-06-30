starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Twitter Congratulates England's 'Great Performance'

Cricketnext Staff |July 1, 2019, 12:08 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Twitter Congratulates England's 'Great Performance'

England kept their World Cup hopes alive with a 31-run win over India. While Rohit Sharma scored a century, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals which never allowed them to string a partnership and eventually lost the game.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Jason Roy was back to opening the innings with Jonny Bairstow. While he was off to a splendid start, Bairstow struggled against Mohammad Shami in the initial overs before going all bonkers. The opening pair put up a 160-run partnership.

While Jason Roy was dismissed for 66, Jonny Bairstow scored his first ever century in a World Cup game, answering all his critics with the bat.

Ravindra Jadeja who came into the field as a substitute for KL Rahul ended up taking a spectacular catch to get India their first breakthrough.

India then took wickets at regular intervals but Ben Stokes ensured that England finished with a strong total on the board, as despite taking five wickets, Shami was on the expensive side.

In reply, India lost KL Rahul early much to the disappointment of Twitter.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli then shared an important 138-run stand to give India an outside chance.

Rohit Sharma got a century but couldn’t kick on from there as he was caught behind of the bowling of Chris Woakes.

India though faltered towards the end as England bowled well and never allowed India back into the game.

Ben StokesEngland vs Indiaicc world cup 2019jason royjasprit bumrahJonny Bairstowmohammad shami

Related stories

India vs England | Bairstow, Stokes & Roy Propel England to Big 337/7 at Edgbaston
Cricketnext Staff | June 30, 2019, 7:01 PM IST

India vs England | Bairstow, Stokes & Roy Propel England to Big 337/7 at Edgbaston

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more