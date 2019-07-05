starts in
fixtures

All matches

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

live
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

5 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

1st Semi Final:1st VS 4th

upcoming
1st 1st
4th 4th

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Hails 'Sensational' Shaheen Afridi Heroics

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2019, 10:58 PM IST
Pakistan may not have made it to the semifinals of the ICC World Cup 2019 but ensured they ended their campaign in style with a 94–run win over Bangladesh at Lord’s, London. After the Pakistan top order put up a tall score, Shaheen Afridi just blew the Bangladesh batsmen away.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Pakistan stared at a mountain as they required to score a minimum of 400 runs to give themselves a chance to qualify for the semifinals. Fakhar Zaman who began slowly, continued his poor form as he handed a catch straight to point off Mehidy Hasan.

Babar Azam who has been Pakistan’s best batsman in the World Cup was very unfortunate to miss out on a hundred as he was dismissed for 96.

Imam-Ul-Haq went on to register his maiden World Cup century at the Home of Cricket. However, he was dismissed hit-wicket soon after. A handy cameo from the lower order took Pakistan to a good total on the board.

In reply, Pakistan kept taking wickets at regular intervals to keep Bangladesh in check and despite a 64 from Shakib Al Hasan, the Tigers could not cross the line.

Shaheen Afridi continued his good form as he picked up a five-wicket haul thereby creating history.

Babar Azamicc world cup 2019Imam-ul-Haqmustafizur rahmanpakistan vs bangladeshShaheen Afridi

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

SA v AUS
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

4th v 1st
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
