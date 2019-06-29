ICC World Cup 2019 | Twitter Hails 'Sensational' Boult Hat-Trick

Trent Boult loves playing against Australia and he became the first-ever player from New Zealand to take a hat-trick in a World Cup fixture. He dismissed Usman Khawaja (bowled), Mitchell Starc (bowled) and Jason Behrendorff (lbw) to become the only New Zealand bowler to take two hat-tricks in ODI cricket.
Twitter was no wonder thrilled by the heroics of the left-arm pacer.
Sensational last over by Boult. Aus finish 25-30 short than what rhey might have liked. Khwaja reconstructed innings after early collapse, but couldn’t provide late flourish needed— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 29, 2019
Boult Hatrickkkkkkk 🔥🔥Review thumbs 👎Looks like bowling slightly rounder with reverse swing 👌#BowlologyGold pic.twitter.com/0LSqEMnib6— Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) June 29, 2019
Trent Boult has matured in to almost the complete fast bowler for NZ. His hatrick in the figures of 4/51, is a confirmation of his quality. — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) June 29, 2019
Hat-tricks in World Cup:Chetan Sharma v NZ (1987)S Mushtaq v Zim (1999)Vaas v Ban(2003)Brett Lee v Ken (2003)Malinga v SA (2007)Roach v Ned (2011)Malinga v Ken (2011)Finn v Aus (2015)Duminy v SL (2015)Shami v AFG (2019)TRENT BOULT v Aus (2019)#NZvAUS #AUSvNZ #CWC19— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 29, 2019
A 2nd ODI hat-trick for @BLACKCAPS pace bowler Trent Boult, this time at Lord's against Australia in #CWC19. Removes Khawaja (bowled), Starc (bowled), Behrendorff (lbw, despite Australian review). 1st by a NZer at a World Cup. 4th in total after himself, Morrison and Bond. — Andrew Alderson (@aldersonnotes) June 29, 2019
Three perfect, perfect deliveries. Couldn't place them in better spots. A hat-trick of hat-tricks that #NZvAUS #CWC19— Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) June 29, 2019
TRENT BOULT, WHAT A GUY! — Nishtha Kanal Revankar (@RootKanal) June 29, 2019
The only other time a hat-trick was registered against Australia in the @cricketworldcup, Australia was on Valentine's Day, 2015.Australia still won that match.(my *slight* Australian bias is coming out).#MakeStatsGreatAgain #CWC19 #CMonAussie #AUSvNZ #NZvAUS— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) June 29, 2019
Trent Boult 🔥 Those 3 balls were 😍 especially the first 2! #NZvAUS — Saurabh (@Boomrah_) June 29, 2019
Trent Boult strikes not twice, but thrice in the same spot.What a last over! ⚡️⚡️⚡️#AUSvNZ— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 29, 2019
