ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Impressed by Bangladesh's 'Good Fight' vs India

India sealed their semifinal spot with a 28-run win over Bangladesh in Match 40 of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. It wasn’t all rosy as Bangladesh fought hard but India always had too much on the board.
Jasprit Bumrah is such a superstar. Terrific in the end. But have to complement Bangladesh on the fantastic fight and getting so close, especially after Shakib got out.Congratulations Team India #IndvBan— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 2, 2019
Jasprit Bumrah is such a superstar. Terrific in the end. But have to complement Bangladesh on the fantastic fight and getting so close, especially after Shakib got out.
Congratulations Team India #IndvBan
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 2, 2019
India reach into the semi-final of this year's World Cup.This is the 7th time India have made it to the World Cup SF. (1983, 1987, 1996, 2003, 2011, 2015 & 2019)#INDvsBAN— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 2, 2019
India reach into the semi-final of this year's World Cup.
This is the 7th time India have made it to the World Cup SF. (1983, 1987, 1996, 2003, 2011, 2015 & 2019)#INDvsBAN
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 2, 2019
India thru to the semis. Stiff fight put up by B’desh but gr8 bowling by Bumrah again at the death. All said and done thiugh, how important was the life for Rohit at the start of the Indian innings? B’desh will rue that for a long, long time— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 2, 2019
India thru to the semis. Stiff fight put up by B’desh but gr8 bowling by Bumrah again at the death. All said and done thiugh, how important was the life for Rohit at the start of the Indian innings? B’desh will rue that for a long, long time
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 2, 2019
Good fight by bangladesh but deservingly team India is in Semi final . Mubarakaaaa #indvsbangladesh— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 2, 2019
Good fight by bangladesh but deservingly team India is in Semi final . Mubarakaaaa #indvsbangladesh
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 2, 2019
Quite the thriller, this one. A captivating game laced with a couple of high-quality knocks by our top order batsmen. Bowlers did their job well - picked wickets consistently and kept the pressure on. #INDVBAN #CWC19— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 2, 2019
Quite the thriller, this one. A captivating game laced with a couple of high-quality knocks by our top order batsmen. Bowlers did their job well - picked wickets consistently and kept the pressure on. #INDVBAN #CWC19
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 2, 2019
Congratulations India on a well deserved win and cementing a place in the semi-finals. Bumrah was superb in the end but have to admire @BCBtigers for the magnificent spirit and fight they showed in the end. #IndvBan— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 2, 2019
Congratulations India on a well deserved win and cementing a place in the semi-finals. Bumrah was superb in the end but have to admire @BCBtigers for the magnificent spirit and fight they showed in the end. #IndvBan
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 2, 2019
Bumrah irresistible and India are in the semis. Bangladesh are out, which means England will not necessarily be out if they lose to NZ tomorrow - but they’d need Bangladesh to beat Pakistan at Lord’s on Friday.— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) July 2, 2019
Bumrah irresistible and India are in the semis. Bangladesh are out, which means England will not necessarily be out if they lose to NZ tomorrow - but they’d need Bangladesh to beat Pakistan at Lord’s on Friday.
— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) July 2, 2019
If Reliable had a face.#IndvBan pic.twitter.com/dOO1yc77QB— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2019
If Reliable had a face.#IndvBan pic.twitter.com/dOO1yc77QB
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2019
Batting first, India were given an early reprieve as Rohit Sharma was dropped by Tamim Iqbal at deep midwicket. It proved to be costly as the opener went on to score his fourth century in the competition.
Once you get solid opening start then things suddenly look different. And if you drop Rohit Sharma ♂️ then you have to face the music— Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) July 2, 2019
Once you get solid opening start then things suddenly look different. And if you drop Rohit Sharma ♂️ then you have to face the music
— Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) July 2, 2019
4th 100 for @ImRo45 in the World Cup that’s class.. keep up the good work @BCCI— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 2, 2019
4th 100 for @ImRo45 in the World Cup that’s class.. keep up the good work @BCCI
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 2, 2019
Since the start of 2017 Rohit has 16 centuries while Virat has 15. Someone has actually outscored Virat. Rarely you get two outstanding batsmen at their peak in the same team. The next best is 8!! Truly amazing !! #WC19— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) July 2, 2019
Since the start of 2017 Rohit has 16 centuries while Virat has 15. Someone has actually outscored Virat. Rarely you get two outstanding batsmen at their peak in the same team. The next best is 8!! Truly amazing !! #WC19
— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) July 2, 2019
5th century in 15 World Cup innings for Rohit Sharma. Amazing hunger and consistency. #IndvBan— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2019
5th century in 15 World Cup innings for Rohit Sharma. Amazing hunger and consistency. #IndvBan
4th century in #CWC19 for Rohit Sharma. Well played,,,,,,,,,,again. — ian bishop (@irbishi) July 2, 2019
4th century in #CWC19 for Rohit Sharma. Well played,,,,,,,,,,again.
— ian bishop (@irbishi) July 2, 2019
Such a pleasure to be at the ground to see Rohit Sharma bat like this. Would have been even more fun if he had gone on.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 2, 2019
Such a pleasure to be at the ground to see Rohit Sharma bat like this. Would have been even more fun if he had gone on.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 2, 2019
Bangladesh managed to dismiss KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in quick succession. But Rishabh Pant made a big impression but fell two runs short of a half-century.
Most batsmen would want to take it easy after watching a double-wicket maiden at the other end. Rishabh Pant hits a hat-trick of fours!#CWC19 #INDvBAN— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 2, 2019
Most batsmen would want to take it easy after watching a double-wicket maiden at the other end. Rishabh Pant hits a hat-trick of fours!#CWC19 #INDvBAN
— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 2, 2019
I think finally we have found our no 4 batsman for the future ! Let’s groom him properly yeah ! @RishabPant777— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 2, 2019
I think finally we have found our no 4 batsman for the future ! Let’s groom him properly yeah ! @RishabPant777
— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 2, 2019
Our boy @RishabPant777 killed it at the field today. What a confident innings, excellent form! #INDvBAN #CWC2019— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 2, 2019
Our boy @RishabPant777 killed it at the field today. What a confident innings, excellent form! #INDvBAN #CWC2019
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 2, 2019
Shakib is an extraordinary cricketer. There is a case for Shakib to be the greatest all-rounder the ODI game has seen. Not kidding.— Adithya (@TheSwitch_Hit) July 2, 2019
Shakib is an extraordinary cricketer. There is a case for Shakib to be the greatest all-rounder the ODI game has seen. Not kidding.
— Adithya (@TheSwitch_Hit) July 2, 2019
Shakib's spell was gold dust. Despite a short boundary on one side, he kept some of the biggest hitters under check.— Ujwal Kr Singh (@UjwalKS) July 2, 2019
Shakib's spell was gold dust. Despite a short boundary on one side, he kept some of the biggest hitters under check.
— Ujwal Kr Singh (@UjwalKS) July 2, 2019
Afraid India haven't got the finish they wanted, they needed. Good score. But toe in the door for Bangladesh— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 2, 2019
Afraid India haven't got the finish they wanted, they needed. Good score. But toe in the door for Bangladesh
Bangladesh chased a similar score against West Indies. In the game against Australia they finished at 330 odd chasing 380. This can be chased down by Bangladesh. Poor from India yet again. The same old bogey #cwc19 #cricket #IndvBan #IndiaVsBangladesh— Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) July 2, 2019
Bangladesh chased a similar score against West Indies. In the game against Australia they finished at 330 odd chasing 380. This can be chased down by Bangladesh. Poor from India yet again. The same old bogey #cwc19 #cricket #IndvBan #IndiaVsBangladesh
— Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) July 2, 2019
Lesser score than expected after the start india got,should be enough on this slow pitch #IndiaVsBangladesh— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 2, 2019
Lesser score than expected after the start india got,should be enough on this slow pitch #IndiaVsBangladesh
The way Mustafizur's wrist moves on slower balls, on the slo-mo replays, is one of the best things in cricket at the moment. It's like his arm turns into water. #CWC19— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 2, 2019
The way Mustafizur's wrist moves on slower balls, on the slo-mo replays, is one of the best things in cricket at the moment. It's like his arm turns into water. #CWC19
— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 2, 2019
Mustafizur outsmarted Dhoni in the lady over.Plain and simple.#INDvBAN #BANvIND #CWC19— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 2, 2019
Mustafizur outsmarted Dhoni in the lady over.
Plain and simple.#INDvBAN #BANvIND #CWC19
— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 2, 2019
Soumya Sarkar played a dreamy cover drive just minutes ago. A colleague in the press box remarked that he is always great to watch, but gives it away too often after getting 25-30. Precisely what happened. Chasing such a wide ball. #INDvBAN #CWC19— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) July 2, 2019
Soumya Sarkar played a dreamy cover drive just minutes ago. A colleague in the press box remarked that he is always great to watch, but gives it away too often after getting 25-30. Precisely what happened. Chasing such a wide ball. #INDvBAN #CWC19
— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) July 2, 2019
Sarkar will be banging his head against the wall in frustration at his dismissal. The long hop could have been hit anywhere on the offisude, and he hits it straight to Kohli. Like Tamim dropping Rohit, this could be a moment B’Desh could come to regret deeply— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 2, 2019
Sarkar will be banging his head against the wall in frustration at his dismissal. The long hop could have been hit anywhere on the offisude, and he hits it straight to Kohli. Like Tamim dropping Rohit, this could be a moment B’Desh could come to regret deeply
on a day he gets out to his second ball, hardik takes a wicket with his first ball! #INDvBAN #cwc19— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 2, 2019
on a day he gets out to his second ball, hardik takes a wicket with his first ball! #INDvBAN #cwc19
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 2, 2019
Suicidal shot by Rahim, now the chase will be difficult for Bangladesh— Nikhil Bapat (@BapatNikhil) July 2, 2019
Suicidal shot by Rahim, now the chase will be difficult for Bangladesh
— Nikhil Bapat (@BapatNikhil) July 2, 2019
Good confidence booster wicket for Chahal.— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 2, 2019
Good confidence booster wicket for Chahal.
— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 2, 2019
That is some excellent field placement! Mushfiq gets a bucketload of runs with that shot! #CWC19— Srinath (@srinathsripath) July 2, 2019
That is some excellent field placement! Mushfiq gets a bucketload of runs with that shot! #CWC19
— Srinath (@srinathsripath) July 2, 2019
India huff and puff into the semi finals! #cwc19— Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) July 2, 2019
India huff and puff into the semi finals! #cwc19
— Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) July 2, 2019
100 ODI WICKETS FOR BUMRAH!!200 INTERNATIONAL WICKETS FOR BUMRAH!!Quickest to 100 ODI wkts (inns): -44 - Rashid52 - M Starc53 - S Mushtaq54 - S Bond55 - B Lee56 - T Boult/ M Shami/ BUMRAH#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvBAN #BANvIND #CWC19 #TeamIndia #Bumrah— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) July 2, 2019
100 ODI WICKETS FOR BUMRAH!!
200 INTERNATIONAL WICKETS FOR BUMRAH!!
Quickest to 100 ODI wkts (inns): -
44 - Rashid
52 - M Starc
53 - S Mushtaq
54 - S Bond
55 - B Lee
56 - T Boult/ M Shami/ BUMRAH#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvBAN #BANvIND #CWC19 #TeamIndia #Bumrah
— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) July 2, 2019
Well played, Bangladesh. You deserve another win this tournament. Certainly, with good planning and preparation, a semi-final contenders in 2023.— KASHISH (@crickashish217) July 2, 2019
Well played, Bangladesh. You deserve another win this tournament. Certainly, with good planning and preparation, a semi-final contenders in 2023.
— KASHISH (@crickashish217) July 2, 2019
Really good knock by Saifuddin. Very well made 50 and was comfortable against every bowler.The young crop of Bangladeshi cricketers (Mosaddek, Mustafizur etc.) are fearless and a lot more talented than their previous generations. Good signs for Bangladesh.#INDvsBAN #CWC19— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) July 2, 2019
Really good knock by Saifuddin. Very well made 50 and was comfortable against every bowler.
The young crop of Bangladeshi cricketers (Mosaddek, Mustafizur etc.) are fearless and a lot more talented than their previous generations. Good signs for Bangladesh.#INDvsBAN #CWC19
— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) July 2, 2019
Bumrah is 24 Carat Gold. Best gets defined in a different fashion everyday. He’s just toooo good. #CWC19 #IndvBan— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 2, 2019
Bumrah is 24 Carat Gold. Best gets defined in a different fashion everyday. He’s just toooo good. #CWC19 #IndvBan
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 2, 2019
Amazing tournament for Shakib Al Hasan. He is the first all-rounder to score 500 runs and take 10 wickets in one World Cup. #CWC19— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 2, 2019
Amazing tournament for Shakib Al Hasan. He is the first all-rounder to score 500 runs and take 10 wickets in one World Cup. #CWC19
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 2, 2019
What a spell by @Jaspritbumrah93 ! We focus to much on the batting but without this man & @MdShami11 our journey in this world cup wouldn't have been possible just brilliant to watch one of the greatest Indian fast bowlers to ever grace the cricket field. #CWC2019— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) July 2, 2019
What a spell by @Jaspritbumrah93 ! We focus to much on the batting but without this man & @MdShami11 our journey in this world cup wouldn't have been possible just brilliant to watch one of the greatest Indian fast bowlers to ever grace the cricket field. #CWC2019
— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) July 2, 2019
Bangladesh must take pride in this #cwc19 campaign. Lots of injuries and tactical and skill limitations apart, there was spirit about how they went about things.If not for a result here, a washout there and today's bunch of soft dismissals, it could have been different story.— Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) July 2, 2019
Bangladesh must take pride in this #cwc19 campaign. Lots of injuries and tactical and skill limitations apart, there was spirit about how they went about things.
If not for a result here, a washout there and today's bunch of soft dismissals, it could have been different story.
— Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) July 2, 2019
WEL done Indi for qualifying for Semis.. nice win today against a strong Bangladeshi team.Still not my best Indian Team.. I want @imjadeja in my best XI #SelectDugout @StarSportsIndia— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) July 2, 2019
WEL done Indi for qualifying for Semis.. nice win today against a strong Bangladeshi team.
Still not my best Indian Team.. I want @imjadeja in my best XI #SelectDugout @StarSportsIndia
— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) July 2, 2019
Take a bow @Jaspritbumrah93 champion stuff Congratulations team Indai for the victory @bcci #INDvBAN #CWCUP2019— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) July 2, 2019
Take a bow @Jaspritbumrah93 champion stuff Congratulations team Indai for the victory @bcci #INDvBAN #CWCUP2019
— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) July 2, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Impressed by Bangladesh's 'Good Fight' vs India
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 2, 2019, 11:20 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah & Rohit Star as India Seal Semi-final Spot With Win Over Bangladesh
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019
NZ v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019
WI v AFGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019
BAN v PAKLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings