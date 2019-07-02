starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 40:IND VS BAN

live
IND IND
BAN BAN

Birmingham

2 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Impressed by Bangladesh's 'Good Fight' vs India

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Impressed by Bangladesh's 'Good Fight' vs India

India sealed their semifinal spot with a 28-run win over Bangladesh in Match 40 of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. It wasn’t all rosy as Bangladesh fought hard but India always had too much on the board.

Batting first, India were given an early reprieve as Rohit Sharma was dropped by Tamim Iqbal at deep midwicket. It proved to be costly as the opener went on to score his fourth century in the competition.

Bangladesh managed to dismiss KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in quick succession. But Rishabh Pant made a big impression but fell two runs short of a half-century.

However, exceptional final spells from Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman helped Bangladesh restrict India to 314/9.

Both Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal started bright for the Tigers but suffered tame dismissals. Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib looked set for a big stand but the former fell to Yuzvendra Chahal.

It was once again, Shakib Al Hasan who fought brilliantly for his half-century but India kept taking wickets at regular intervals and ensured a 28-run win. Jasprit Bumrah shined with his spell of 4/55 and was the talk of the town with Hardik Pandya chipping in with 3/60.

icc world cup 2019jasprit bumrahmustafizur rahmanrohit sharmashakib al hasanvirat kohli

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah & Rohit Star as India Seal Semi-final Spot With Win Over Bangladesh
Cricketnext Staff | July 2, 2019, 11:20 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah & Rohit Star as India Seal Semi-final Spot With Win Over Bangladesh

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more