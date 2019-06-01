starts in
fixtures

All matches

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

live
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

1 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 5:SA VS BAN

upcoming
SA SA
BAN BAN

The Oval, London

Sun, 02 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 7:AFG VS SL

upcoming
AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Sri Lanka's Ordinary Performance Leaves Twitter Disappointed

Cricketnext Staff |June 1, 2019, 7:58 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Sri Lanka's Ordinary Performance Leaves Twitter Disappointed

Sri Lanka were at the receiving end of a masterclass from the New Zealand bowlers as they suffered a massive 10-wicket loss in their 2019 World Cup opener at Cardiff.

The day started on a bad note for Sri Lanka with a heap of wickets falling within the first few overs, with Matt Henry doing the bulk of the damage.

While the ball was doing the talking, the bails also had a say. Dimuth Karunaratne found some luck when Trent Boult’s delivery grazed the off stump but the bails remained in their grooves.

The seamers continued to make inroads into the batting order. Sri Lankan captain held his end and remained unbeaten but his side were bundled out for 136.

Any hopes of an upset were squashed by the New Zealand openers as half-centuries from Martin Guptill and Colin Munro meant the Kiwis eased to a 10-wicket win.

colin munro, icc world cup 2019, Martin Guptill, matt henry, new zealand, sri lanka, Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

ICC World Cup 2019 | New Zealand Begin Campaign with Thumping Win Over Sri Lanka
Cricketnext Staff | June 1, 2019, 7:55 PM IST

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sun, 02 Jun, 2019

BAN v SA
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019

PAK v ENG
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019

SL v AFG
Cardiff All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
