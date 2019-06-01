ICC World Cup 2019 | Sri Lanka's Ordinary Performance Leaves Twitter Disappointed

Sri Lanka were at the receiving end of a masterclass from the New Zealand bowlers as they suffered a massive 10-wicket loss in their 2019 World Cup opener at Cardiff.
It's best we not speak about the game and come up with reasons for the defeat. Instead let's own up the fact that the Kiwis were a country mile better than us on the day and that's a fact.— Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) June 1, 2019
two consecutive games where we haven't had 50 overs combined #NZvSL #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 1, 2019
Sri Lanka + Pakistan batted 51 overs. #CWC19 #NZvSL #PAKvWI— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 1, 2019
Matt Henry upstaging Boult then. — mike selvey (@selvecricket) June 1, 2019
Excellent captaincy from @BLACKCAPS skipper Kane Williamson at #CWC19 #NZvSL. He's set an attacking field and allowed Matt Henry to settle in with a spell of seven overs - and counting - to boost his campaign confidence after getting tonked at Bristol.— Andrew Alderson (@aldersonnotes) June 1, 2019
These Zing bails are causing a fair amount of grief. Heavier and deeper grooves to accommodate them. @ICC will have to re-consider its utility. Attractive can’t be at the cost being unfair to the bowlers. #CWC19 #NZvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 1, 2019
It is happening way too often now. We have to address the issue of the ball hitting the stumps but the bails staying put.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 1, 2019
Nothing can be more unjust to the bowler than being denied a wicket because the bails didn't come off on impact. Understand why the bails are there, but there is too much technology is the world now for us not to be able to redress this. Happened twice in 3 games in the World Cup — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) June 1, 2019
The seamers continued to make inroads into the batting order. Sri Lankan captain held his end and remained unbeaten but his side were bundled out for 136.
Dimuth Karunaratne carrying the bat in List A cricket:Kandy vs Nuwara Eliya, 2017Kandy vs Galle, 2019Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2019He is now the first player in List A history to carry the bat in three instances.Mudassar Nazar and Grant Flower done it twice. #CWC19 #NZvSL— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 1, 2019
Another disappointing batting day at the World Cup. Expect batting sides to be a bit more conservative up front from here on. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 1, 2019
I’ll be surprised if Kiwis don’t stroll to an easy win even if there’s something in the pitch for spinners. Sri Lanka clearly not at their strongest, but 136 is still a dismal score #ICCCricketWorldCup2019— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 1, 2019
Both NZ openers scoring 50-plus runs in a same ODI WC match: M Greatbatch/R Latham v SA, Auckland, 1992 L Vincent/S Fleming v Canada, Gros Islet, 2007 M Guptill/B McCullum v Zim, Ahmedabad, 2011 C Munro/M Guptill v SL, Cardiff, 2019*#NZvSL — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 1, 2019
Sides winning by 10 wickets in #CWC - today was 12th time #SLvNZ #NZvSLMost times3 by New Zealand2 by Sri Lanka/West Indies/South Africa1 by India/Australia/Pakistan#CWC19#CWC2019— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 1, 2019
New Zealand not putting a foot wrong today , SL not just up to the mark today. So three one- sided matches to begin the tournament. Need some close matches #NZvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 1, 2019
Nrr of both New Zealand, Westindies over five after first match. Westindies having +5.802, New Zealand having +5.754. #CWC19— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 1, 2019
