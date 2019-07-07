starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

1st Semi Final:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

upcoming
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Lauds Australia's Fight and South Africa's Character

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2019, 2:06 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Lauds Australia's Fight and South Africa's Character

South Africa ensured they finished their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign in fine fashion beating Australia by 10 runs in the final league game of the tournament at Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday (July 6).

It also meant that Imran Tahir and JP Duminy ended their ODI careers on a high and Twitter wished them well going into the future.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis’ maiden World Cup century along with Rassie van der Dussen’s 95 which set up a strong total for South Africa.

In the chase, South Africa struck with the new balls to put pressure right back on Australia but David Warner who got a life in the very first over, made them pay with a fine century.

Once Warner fell, it was all upto Alex Carey who did not disappoint scoring another half-century and nearly took Australia over the line.

Alex CareyAustralia vs South AfricaDavid WarnerFaf du Plessisicc world cup 2019Imran TahirJP Duminy

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

NZ v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

ENG v AUS
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

TBC v TBC
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more