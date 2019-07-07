ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Lauds Australia's Fight and South Africa's Character

South Africa ensured they finished their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign in fine fashion beating Australia by 10 runs in the final league game of the tournament at Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday (July 6).
South Africa spoil Australia's semi-final plans and send them into the semi-final against England in Birmingham. India to play New Zealand in Manchester on Tuesday. That's it for Imran Tahir and JP Duminy as well. #cwc19— Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) July 6, 2019
South Africa spoil Australia's semi-final plans and send them into the semi-final against England in Birmingham. India to play New Zealand in Manchester on Tuesday. That's it for Imran Tahir and JP Duminy as well. #cwc19
— Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) July 6, 2019
India have won 7 matches so far in this WC. But their best result is SA beating Aus.👍👍👍#INDvNZ— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 6, 2019
India have won 7 matches so far in this WC. But their best result is SA beating Aus.👍👍👍#INDvNZ
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 6, 2019
Great game and well done South Africa, Australia fought brilliantly though.So all set for the first semi finals-#IndvNZ in Manchester— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 6, 2019
Great game and well done South Africa, Australia fought brilliantly though.
So all set for the first semi finals-#IndvNZ in Manchester
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 6, 2019
Australia fought brilliantly but South Africa finally getting their act right, in time enough to make it a #IndvNZ semi- finals !— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2019
Australia fought brilliantly but South Africa finally getting their act right, in time enough to make it a #IndvNZ semi- finals !
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2019
Tough campaign but Great to see the shows of character from some of our boys. #CWC19Look forward to debating it with you.— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) July 6, 2019
Tough campaign but Great to see the shows of character from some of our boys. #CWC19
Look forward to debating it with you.
— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) July 6, 2019
South Africa peaking at the right time! #cwc19— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) July 6, 2019
South Africa peaking at the right time! #cwc19
If we are going to the last five overs of the World Cup to decide who is going to play whom in the Semi I think the format and the WC has won!! #WC19— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) July 6, 2019
If we are going to the last five overs of the World Cup to decide who is going to play whom in the Semi I think the format and the WC has won!! #WC19
— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) July 6, 2019
There's never been a cricketer more happy to just play the game. Pure joy personified!Farewell, Imran Tahir!#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/oI8y8Md86M— Annanya (@annanyajohari) July 6, 2019
There's never been a cricketer more happy to just play the game. Pure joy personified!
Farewell, Imran Tahir!#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/oI8y8Md86M
— Annanya (@annanyajohari) July 6, 2019
Congratulations @ImranTahirSA and @jpduminy21 on fantastic ODI careers. Great players but more importantly great blokes!— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 6, 2019
Congratulations @ImranTahirSA and @jpduminy21 on fantastic ODI careers. Great players but more importantly great blokes!
— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 6, 2019
Congratulations @ImranTahirSA for letting us enjoy your skills. You were a breath of fresh air to our game and hopefully you will keep bringing that to franchise cricket around the world.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2019
Congratulations @ImranTahirSA for letting us enjoy your skills. You were a breath of fresh air to our game and hopefully you will keep bringing that to franchise cricket around the world.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2019
Earlier, Faf du Plessis’ maiden World Cup century along with Rassie van der Dussen’s 95 which set up a strong total for South Africa.
Success against the best is enormously satisfying in sport. There are no greater accolades than those from your tough opponents. @faf1307 again performs against Australia. That says plenty about his character. He will be hurting bad about this World Cup but still dug deep.— Mike Haysman (@MikeHaysman) July 6, 2019
Success against the best is enormously satisfying in sport. There are no greater accolades than those from your tough opponents. @faf1307 again performs against Australia. That says plenty about his character. He will be hurting bad about this World Cup but still dug deep.
— Mike Haysman (@MikeHaysman) July 6, 2019
Did not put a foot wrong. Arguably the best 100 this #CWC195th 100 vs Australia. Well done, Faf du Plessis. #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/lvLCXc5pwY— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) July 6, 2019
Did not put a foot wrong. Arguably the best 100 this #CWC19
5th 100 vs Australia. Well done, Faf du Plessis. #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/lvLCXc5pwY
— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) July 6, 2019
South Africa are playing like the South Africa of old...... I wonder if we should change travel plans.....— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2019
South Africa are playing like the South Africa of old...... I wonder if we should change travel plans.....
Rassie van Der Dussen notches up yet another half-century. He is having a Mike Hussey like start to his ODI career. One of the few positives for South Africa 🇿🇦 in what has been a disappointing World Cup campaign. #CWC19— Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) July 6, 2019
Rassie van Der Dussen notches up yet another half-century. He is having a Mike Hussey like start to his ODI career. One of the few positives for South Africa 🇿🇦 in what has been a disappointing World Cup campaign. #CWC19
— Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) July 6, 2019
What an innings from Rassie Van Der Dussen 95 out in the last ball attempting to hit a six off Pat Cummins.Australia need 326 to push India back to No. 2 and face New Zealand at Manchester in first Semifinal #CWC19 #INDvSL #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/RLirjxWOvt— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) July 6, 2019
What an innings from Rassie Van Der Dussen 95 out in the last ball attempting to hit a six off Pat Cummins.
Australia need 326 to push India back to No. 2 and face New Zealand at Manchester in first Semifinal #CWC19 #INDvSL #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/RLirjxWOvt
— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) July 6, 2019
Rassie van der Dussen is by far the only player who showed #ProteaFire in this tournament . Super calm head , I look forward to seeing more of him in the future #AUSvSA— Motho Wa Modimo (@Lebzito8) July 6, 2019
Rassie van der Dussen is by far the only player who showed #ProteaFire in this tournament . Super calm head , I look forward to seeing more of him in the future #AUSvSA
— Motho Wa Modimo (@Lebzito8) July 6, 2019
In the chase, South Africa struck with the new balls to put pressure right back on Australia but David Warner who got a life in the very first over, made them pay with a fine century.
If Australia lose, expect Faf to attribute it to the participation of more Aussies than Safas in the IPL.#AusvSA— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) July 6, 2019
If Australia lose, expect Faf to attribute it to the participation of more Aussies than Safas in the IPL.#AusvSA
— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) July 6, 2019
Imran Tahir breached through England's opening pair in the first game and now Australia's opening pair in the last. #CWC19— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) July 6, 2019
Imran Tahir breached through England's opening pair in the first game and now Australia's opening pair in the last. #CWC19
— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) July 6, 2019
Pretorius get Smith: Australia 33 for 2, with Khawaja batting only if necessary because of hamstring trouble. The money's on Ind v NZ at Old Trafford on Tuesday, and Aus v Eng at Edgbaston on Thursday.— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) July 6, 2019
Pretorius get Smith: Australia 33 for 2, with Khawaja batting only if necessary because of hamstring trouble. The money's on Ind v NZ at Old Trafford on Tuesday, and Aus v Eng at Edgbaston on Thursday.
— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) July 6, 2019
"A leap to glory" - rightly said.Take a bow, #DavidWarner. Century No. 3 this #CWC19. 💛 #AUSvSA— Sakshi Gupta (@sakshi2929) July 6, 2019
"A leap to glory" - rightly said.
Take a bow, #DavidWarner. Century No. 3 this #CWC19. 💛 #AUSvSA
— Sakshi Gupta (@sakshi2929) July 6, 2019
Warner really taking out his anger of 1 year in this World Cup— M. Sarosh Ebrahim (@msarosh) July 6, 2019
Warner really taking out his anger of 1 year in this World Cup
— M. Sarosh Ebrahim (@msarosh) July 6, 2019
Dave Warner and Rohit with another ton each today. Phenomenal consistency and class. While obviously I want England to win, I've said it once and I'll say it again: and India Australia final wools be cricketing justice #INDvSL #SLvIND #AUSvSA #SAvAus #CWC19— Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) July 6, 2019
Dave Warner and Rohit with another ton each today. Phenomenal consistency and class. While obviously I want England to win, I've said it once and I'll say it again: and India Australia final wools be cricketing justice #INDvSL #SLvIND #AUSvSA #SAvAus #CWC19
— Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) July 6, 2019
Once Warner fell, it was all upto Alex Carey who did not disappoint scoring another half-century and nearly took Australia over the line.
We will see a lot more of Alex Carey in the years to come.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2019
We will see a lot more of Alex Carey in the years to come.
Alex Carey is ordinary behind the stumps but is a v fine batsman. Has played a string of vital innings in this world cup. If he wins it from here, it'll be a permanent seal on his class. And we'll see a lot of him in coming years! #CWC19— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) July 6, 2019
Alex Carey is ordinary behind the stumps but is a v fine batsman. Has played a string of vital innings in this world cup. If he wins it from here, it'll be a permanent seal on his class. And we'll see a lot of him in coming years! #CWC19
— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) July 6, 2019
What an over that was from Chris Morris! Terrific. A crucial wicket there too. He tends to bleed runs almost always, more at the death. This wasn't that. Well done. Probably sealed it. #AUSvSA #CWC19— S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) July 6, 2019
What an over that was from Chris Morris! Terrific. A crucial wicket there too. He tends to bleed runs almost always, more at the death. This wasn't that. Well done. Probably sealed it. #AUSvSA #CWC19
— S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) July 6, 2019
Surely Alex Carey has to keep during the Ashes? What a ball-striker... hits the ball so hard. No way Tim Paine should be in the side ahead of him, or Matt Wade for what it's worth. I'd honestly love to see Aus playing Carey and Wade, even as just batsmen #AUSvSA #SAvAus— Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) July 6, 2019
Surely Alex Carey has to keep during the Ashes? What a ball-striker... hits the ball so hard. No way Tim Paine should be in the side ahead of him, or Matt Wade for what it's worth. I'd honestly love to see Aus playing Carey and Wade, even as just batsmen #AUSvSA #SAvAus
Australia have tried Carey as an opener, and he struggled; they've tried him as a finisher, and he's excelled but sometimes looked a bit rushed; when they stick him at 4/5, he's going to go up another level. Proper player. #CWC19— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 6, 2019
Australia have tried Carey as an opener, and he struggled; they've tried him as a finisher, and he's excelled but sometimes looked a bit rushed; when they stick him at 4/5, he's going to go up another level. Proper player. #CWC19
— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 6, 2019
It’s important to accept mistakes. I was very wrong about #AlexCarey. He has been the best wicketkeeper-batsman in #CWC19#AUSvSA— Suvajit Mustafi (Rivu) (@RibsGully) July 6, 2019
It’s important to accept mistakes. I was very wrong about #AlexCarey. He has been the best wicketkeeper-batsman in #CWC19#AUSvSA
— Suvajit Mustafi (Rivu) (@RibsGully) July 6, 2019
India started their world cup by beating South Africa and South Africa have ended their world cup by doing India a favour #AUSvSA #CWC19— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 6, 2019
India started their world cup by beating South Africa and South Africa have ended their world cup by doing India a favour #AUSvSA #CWC19
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 6, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Lauds Australia's Fight and South Africa's Character
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019
NZ v INDManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019
ENG v AUSBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019
TBC v TBCLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings