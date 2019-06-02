ICC World Cup 2019 | Twitter Lauds Dominant Bangladesh Win

Having posted their highest score in World Cup history, the Bangladesh batsmen had set up the game for their side and the bowling unit clicked as a unit to take down South Africa by 21 runs in their opening game of the ICC World Cup 2019 at The Oval on Sunday (June 02).
Alhamdulillah! Great win to start the World Cup mission. In Sha Allah more to come. #RiseOFTheTigers #SAvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/LjrT7B3JeN— Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) June 2, 2019
Alhamdulillah! Great win to start the World Cup mission. In Sha Allah more to come. #RiseOFTheTigers #SAvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/LjrT7B3JeN
— Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) June 2, 2019
Impressive performance from @BCBtigers to defeat @OfficialCSA. I expected SA to win but Bangladesh played well. In regards to my predictions, thanks for the feedback on getting this one wrong. Won’t be the last but average at the end will look alright I think. Can’t win em all 😉— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) June 2, 2019
Impressive performance from @BCBtigers to defeat @OfficialCSA. I expected SA to win but Bangladesh played well. In regards to my predictions, thanks for the feedback on getting this one wrong. Won’t be the last but average at the end will look alright I think. Can’t win em all 😉
— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) June 2, 2019
Congratulations @BCBtigers .Khoob badhiya khele. Well deserved victory #SAvBAN— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 2, 2019
Congratulations @BCBtigers .
Khoob badhiya khele. Well deserved victory #SAvBAN
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 2, 2019
Superb performance by Bangladesh #BANvSA — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) June 2, 2019
Very impressive from Bangladesh. The batting looks powerful and they are well led. But South Africa have a lot of introspection to do. The bowling looked flat today and they need a dominant player in the middle order. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 2, 2019
SA 0 from 2 with India next... #BANvSA — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) June 2, 2019
Mashrafe is a top class captain. One of the best Asia has produced. #CWC19 #SAvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 2, 2019
Bangladesh are about to beat South Africa. Bowlers have been in the game thanks to lively surfaces. We've seen bouncers take wickets, no run fests, a spinner open the bowling, and also a score of 300+. And India are yet to play. This is a great World Cup so far! — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) June 2, 2019
That's one way for South Africa not to have to worry about choking in the knockouts. Lose to India on Weds and would probably need to win 6 out of 6 to reach the semi-finals - even that not guaranteed to be enough — Tim (@timwig) June 2, 2019
Bangladesh have won series vs India, South Africa, Pakistan. They've played a WC quarter-final and CT semi-final. They recently won a tournament final. Twice took India to the last ball in two finals last year. Proper force in cricket now. Their win today is not an upset. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 2, 2019
This South Africa team needs @DaleSteyn62 to get on the pitch ASAP. As soon as momentum shifts against them, they look like they're passengers. No personality, no senior leadership. #SAvBAN — Radio Cricket (@RadioCricket) June 2, 2019
Soumya Sarkar, that's been delightful so far. Please carry on.#CWC19 — Pratyush Sinha (@prat1204) June 2, 2019
South Africa finally getting the short ball right, ok for Bangladesh as Souyma has already done the PP damage needed, will be a Shakib-Mushfiqur rebuild here. — Kieran (@BerbaSpin) June 2, 2019
This has been a risk-free partnership by Mushfiqur and Shakib. How well have they played here! #CWC19 #SAvBAN — Nishad Pai Vaidya (@NishadPaiVaidya) June 2, 2019
50 for king Mustafiqur! #RiseOfTheTigers #CWC19 — Frank Iyer (@FranklinnnMJ) June 2, 2019
Both Shakib and Rahim have scored similar runs at similar pace here but there is a tremendous contrast in their batting style. Shakib has lived on the 'edge' while Rahim has has shown a lot more stability. #BANvSA — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) June 2, 2019
Most century stands for Bangladesh in ODIs: 5 - Mushfiqur Rahim/Tamim Iqbal 5 - Soumya Sarkar/Tamim Iqbal 5 - Mushfiqur Rahim/Shakib Al Hasan*#SAvBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 2, 2019
Brilliant camaraderie b/w Shakib and Mushfiqur, very underrated! They both compliment quite well together and most importantly, score at a decent rate. #BANvSA — Tanmay (@fast_hostile) June 2, 2019
One of my favourite cricketers @Sah75official and Mushfiqur playing Bangladesh into a very decent position. They're milking the attack right now and South Africa is running out of options. They have to hope Rabada can break this partnership. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 2, 2019
Mahmudullah and his romance with #CricketWorldCup continues. #ICCWC2019 #CWC19 #BANvSA — Salman (@Salman_2911) June 2, 2019
As we catch our breath after that wonderful effort with the bat from Bangladesh, do note one important stat - if SAf do win this, it will be the highest ever successful chase in CWC history! Suffice to say, their batting line up needs to on all cylinders.#CWC19 #SAvBAN — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) June 2, 2019
Highest totals for Bangaldesh in ODI WCs: 330/6 v South Africa, The Oval, 2019* 322/4 v Scotland, Nelson, 2015 288/7 v New Zealand, Hamilton, 2015#SAvBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 2, 2019
What a total to put on the board for your first #CWC19 match, also happens to be your highest ever ODI total... @BCBtigers #impressive Going to be an interesting chase I am in the #Bangladesh corner, you? — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) June 2, 2019
Bangladesh are a fantastic batting team to watch ... full of skill and freedom ... !!! Experienced as well .... might be the dark horse team of the tournament ... !! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 2, 2019
Now that was an awesome batting performance by the Desh .... looking good @BCBtigers #SAvBAN #ICCWC2019 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) June 2, 2019
Spectacular from #Bangladesh. They are playing like a team possessed. Inspiring stuff! #SouthAfrica will have to fight very hard to stay in the tournament. #CWC19 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 2, 2019
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the only 5th all-rounder in ODI history to do the double of 5000 runs and 250 wkts after Sanath Jayasuriya, Shahid Afridi, Jacques Kallis & Abdul Razzaq. He is also by far the quickest to do this - in just 199 games! #CWC19 #CWC2019 #BanvSA #SAvBan — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 2, 2019
Saifuddin is going to play a crucial role for Bangladesh in #CWC19. He is very good with his yorkers. Exactly what Bangladesh needed to sort their death bowling mess. #SAvBAN — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) June 2, 2019
Don't write off SA or any teams for that matter in such a long tournament. Each team has 9 games to play, as #CWC19 progresses the teams between 3-7 could be split with 2-4 points & NRR. What's important is to win against teams who are potential top 5 & stay in the race. #SAvBAN — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) June 2, 2019
Heck of a performance from Bangladesh. South Africa have been curiously off the pace - and their next game is against India. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) June 2, 2019
Historiy re-created! @BCBtigers have literally demolished the @OfficialCSA, won't call it an upset really. #CWC19 #SAvBAN https://t.co/CaYFRBMYWb — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 2, 2019
Great win by the @BCBtigers. Seemed in control of the game for most part. #cwc19 — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) June 2, 2019
Great win by @BCBtigers ..complete all round performance! @OfficialCSA needs to get act together fast before the #obituaries are written and #choker tag comes out again! #CWC2019 #SAvBan #BANvSA — Hemant Dua हेमंत दुआ (@inspiranti) June 2, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Twitter Lauds Dominant Bangladesh Win
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 2, 2019, 11:37 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | All-round Bangladesh Consign South Africa to Second Defeat
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019
PAK v ENGNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019
SL v AFGCardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019
IND v SARose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019
NZ v BANThe Oval All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings