ICC World Cup 2019 | Twitter Lauds Dominant Bangladesh Win

Cricketnext Staff |June 2, 2019, 11:34 PM IST
Having posted their highest score in World Cup history, the Bangladesh batsmen had set up the game for their side and the bowling unit clicked as a unit to take down South Africa by 21 runs in their opening game of the ICC World Cup 2019 at The Oval on Sunday (June 02).

After being asked to bat first, Soumya Sarkar got his side off to a flying start before South Africa came back thanks to their all-rounders finding their lengths quicker than their new-ball bowlers.

The pair of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan then stepped up to lay a platform with Bangladesh's highest partnership in World Cups.

Imran Tahir took a couple of wickets but Mahmudullah played a blinder to get his side to a really good total.

In the chase, many South African batsmen got starts but couldn’t make the most of them as Bangladesh kept taking wickets at regular intervals and sealed a memorable win.

bangladesh, Faf du Plessis, icc world cup 2019, Mushfiqur Rahim, shakib al hasan, South Africa

