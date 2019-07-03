starts in
ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Lauds England’s ‘Fantastic’ Win over New Zealand

Cricketnext Staff |July 3, 2019, 11:03 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Lauds England's 'Fantastic' Win over New Zealand

England sealed their semifinal spot with a massive 119–run win over New Zealand as after putting up a par score on the board, the Kiwis never got enough partnerships to threaten the hosts.

Earlier, England opted to bat and were off to a flying start with Jason Roy setting up the platform with a brisk 60.

Jonny Bairstow hit a century New Zealand though came back with a good bowling performance to keep the England total to a par score on a slow deck.

In the chase, England kept taking wickets at regular intervals to never allow New Zealand back in the game and sealed their spot in the semifinals of the tournament.

