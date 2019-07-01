starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 39:SL VS WI

live
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

1 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Lauds Pooran Heroics Despite Sri Lankan Win

Cricketnext Staff |July 1, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Lauds Pooran Heroics Despite Sri Lankan Win

Nichols Pooran fought brilliantly with a century but Sri Lanka held their nerve to beat West Indies by 23 runs in Match 39 of the ICC World Cup 2019, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Monday (July 1).

Earlier, West Indies opted to bowl but it was the  Avishka Fernando show as he became the third youngest player to score an ODI ton for Sri Lanka. His heroics ensured, Sri Lanka had a good total on the board.

In the chase, Sri Lanka kept taking wickets at regular intervals and it was only Nicholas Pooran who fought brilliantly for his maiden ODI century with handy support from Fabian Allen.

It took Angelo Mathews, who bowled his first ball in nearly two years to get rid of Pooran and seal the game for Sri Lanka.

Avishka Fernandoicc world cup 2019Nicholas PooranSri Lanka vs West Indies

Related stories

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Pooran Ton in Vain as Lanka Notch Consolation Win
Cricketnext Staff | July 1, 2019, 11:47 PM IST

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Pooran Ton in Vain as Lanka Notch Consolation Win

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more