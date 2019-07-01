ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Lauds Pooran Heroics Despite Sri Lankan Win

Nichols Pooran fought brilliantly with a century but Sri Lanka held their nerve to beat West Indies by 23 runs in Match 39 of the ICC World Cup 2019, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Monday (July 1).
Congratulations to Dimuth and the team on their win over the West Indies. Yes a bit late in the day in the World cup, but still a win is a win. Great stuff guys.— Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) July 1, 2019
2 Exciting talents for the future took giant strides in thier careers today #CWC2019 #SLvWI How good were Avishka Fernando and Nicholas Pooran... EXCITING TIMES AHEAD !!! Well done — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 1, 2019
Congratulations to Sri Lanka on the win. Avishka Fernando played beautifully for his century. A really spirited run-chase by the West Indies. The three run outs hurt them badly but a wonderful effort from Pooran and Fabian Allen. #WIvSL— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 1, 2019
More heartbreaking? Brathwaite's innings vs New Zealand or Pooran's vs Sri Lanka? Hard to decide... Story of the tournament for West Indies. So near, yet so far. Only if other batsmen hv shown more application. #CWC19 — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) July 1, 2019
Congratulations boys. What an inning from young AVISHKA fernando. He delivered at right time. @thiri66 and @KusalJPerera did wel. Most valuable and most precious over and ball balled by @Angelo69Mathews. @Lasith99Malinga simply outstanding.@IamDimuth @OfficialSLC— Dhammika Prasad (@imDhammika) July 1, 2019
Fernando and Pooran score maiden centuries in their ninth ODIs. You can't imagine they will be the last they score either. Huge talents. #CWC19 — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) July 1, 2019
Great fight by Pooran to keep West Indies in a game that looked lost. Some serious talent in this team. #RALLY— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) July 1, 2019
Chasing in WC games is hard Highest scores chased by each team in 50 over WCs Ban - 322 SL - 313 Eng - 301 NZ-298 ( WC Semi ) SA-297 Ind-288 Aus - 287 (WC QF) Pak- 263 (WC Semi) WI- 230 However Ireland have the record for the highest target chased - 328#WC2019 — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) July 1, 2019
Earlier, West Indies opted to bowl but it was the Avishka Fernando show as he became the third youngest player to score an ODI ton for Sri Lanka. His heroics ensured, Sri Lanka had a good total on the board.
Well played young man.. Brilliant 100!! Something special from Avishka. 👍— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) July 1, 2019
Maybe Avishka Fernando is the big young consistent hope Sri Lankan fans have been waiting for... He certainly has the game & the flair, looking forward to watching more of the 21-year-old. #CWC19 #SLvWI — ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) July 1, 2019
A Splendid maiden hundred by Avishka Fernando. Such a shame he wasn’t fully fit coming into the World Cup. Looked good in the last game but couldn’t make it big. He has today. Well played! 👏🏻#RememberTheName #CWC19— Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) July 1, 2019
AVISHKA FERNANDO Congratulations for a well deserved debut run-a-ball century. And, imagine you were tucked somewhere in the dressing room most of the tournament in its early stages. Immense talents. 👏👍 — Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) July 1, 2019
Well played, Avishka Fernando. A 💯 to remember. That 49 against England was enough hint that Sri Lanka messed it up by not playing him in the first few games. #CWC19— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) July 1, 2019
People talk of the sound from Kohli's bat...yes, its great...But can we also laud the sound from the sweet spot of one hell of a newcomer. Avishka Fernando deserves a round of applause. Been brilliant and fearless for @OfficialSLC so far. #WIvSL #CWC19 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) July 1, 2019
Avishka Fernando is probably the breakout star of this World Cup. Elegant, organised, clearly going to nick off a fair bit - but you can already tell he’s going to be brilliant fun. #CWC19— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 1, 2019
Fastest fifties in this World Cup - by balls: 25 - Alex Carey 25 - Shimron Hetmyer 30 - Fabian Allen* 33 - Jos Buttler, Kusal Perera, Chris Gayle 34 - Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler #SLvWI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 1, 2019
Watched Allen a couple of times playing for CWI B in Canada's Global T20 last year. He can smack some monstrous hits #SLvWI— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) July 1, 2019
Never has a losing team filled anyone with as much hope as this. If managed well, both on and off the field (a big if with this lot), West Indies should come into the next WC as one of the teams to beat. — Alagappan V (@IndianMourinho) July 1, 2019
In 2015. In 2019. pic.twitter.com/RfTUg9Gvv5— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 1, 2019
561 days since he last bowled in ODI cricket, then Angelo Mathews gets a wicket with his first ball. #CWC19 — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 1, 2019
This match is illegal.Mathews handed a ball to bowl after so long, he nearly bit it. #cwc19— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) July 1, 2019
Last time Angelo Mathews bowled in international cricket in December 2017, Rohit Sharma scored fastest T20I ton in that match. #CWC19 — Merin Kumar ™ (@merin_kumar) July 1, 2019
ANGELOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!WHO WRITES YOUR BLOODY SCRIPTS?#SLvWI #WIvSL #CWC19— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 1, 2019
Mathews out of all people with his first ball in the WC — Vipul (@Sporty_Baba) July 1, 2019
Angelo Mathews is Sri Lanka's Vijay Shankar #SLvWI #CWC19— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 1, 2019
Unlike India !!! https://t.co/24SIIDFKkh — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 1, 2019
