Match 44:SL VS IND

live
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

6 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

live
SA SA
AUS AUS

Manchester

6 July, 2019 18:00 IST

1st Semi Final:1st VS 4th

upcoming
1st 1st
4th 4th

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:2nd VS 3rd

upcoming
2nd 2nd
3rd 3rd

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Umpire Ian Gould to Retire After India's WC Clash Against Sri Lanka

PTI |July 6, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
Leeds: Englishman Ian Gould will bring down curtains on his umpiring career after officiating for the last time during India's clash with Sri Lanka at the ongoing World Cup at Headingley here, the ICC said.

Gould finishes his career having umpired in 74 Tests, while the India vs Sri Lanka match here is his 140th ODI.

Gould, who has now officiated in his fourth ICC Men's World Cup, was one of the umpires at the 2011 World Cup semi-final between India and Pakistan in Mohali.

An accomplished wicket-keeper, Gould called time on his playing career in the 1990s and then took up a coaching role with Middlesex.

As a player, he kept wickets for England at the 1983 World Cup, playing 18 ODIs in total. He has played more than 600 combined first class and List A games.

Nicknamed Gunner due to his time in the Arsenal youth set-up before settling into cricket, Gould played for Sussex, Middlesex and even had a spell in New Zealand with Auckland.

However, it is as an umpire that he perhaps became best known.

The now 61-year-old umpire had made his international debut 13 years ago in a T20 international between England and Sri Lanka in Southampton, a thriller won by the visitors by just two runs.

An ODI debut followed five days later in a match between the same two teams, and the following year he got his first taste of World Cup cricket.

He had joined the ICC's Elite Panel of umpires two years previously, umpiring the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in South Africa.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

4th v 1st
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

3rd v 2nd
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more