ICC World Cup 2019 | Unstoppable Shakib Continues Rich Run of Form at Taunton

He did it again.
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan registered his second consecutive hundred of the 2019 World Cup and took his side to a sensational seven-wicket win over the West Indies at Taunton.
Shakib remained unbeaten on 124 off just 99 deliveries as Bangladesh registered their highest successful chase in ODI history.
It was also the second-highest chase by any team in World Cup history.
Shakib, who is in ominous form right now, started off from where he left at Sophia Gardens - the left-hander had scored 121 off 119 deliveries in a losing cause against England in Cardiff.
Shakib came out to bat at 52 for 1 in the 9th over and stayed ahead of the required run-rate from the start of his innings. He put together 69 for the second-wicket with Tamim Iqbal contributing 34 off 29 deliveries in the partnership.
Coincidentally, during the course of the partnership, he became the second Bangladeshi batsman (after Tamim) to reach the landmark of 6000 ODI runs. Such was the command of the Bangladeshi duo that the run-rate was above 7 after each of the eight completed overs of their partnership.
(Image: AFP)
However, Bangladesh lost Tamim and Mushfiqur Rahim in successive overs and still needed a further 189 to win.
The pressure was on Shakib. Not only did he have the responsibility to anchor the chase but also had to keep abreast with the required run-rate.
Shakib registered his 44th fifty and in Liton Das found an able partner.
The pair showed maturity, did not take any risks but still kept up with the run-rate and milked the bowling for ones and twos in the first 8 overs of the stand, adding 46 runs.
Shakib then went up a gear and took Shannon Gabriel for three boundaries in the 28th over – from a punch past mid on, to a fine tickle down the leg to a smashing pull shot. The required rate was now below 6 runs per over.
The partnership grew in strength and the boundaries were coming at will. Shakib hit Oshane Tomas for a smoking cover drive to register his second successive hundred in the tournament.
A record unbeaten 189 run stand for the 4th wicket in just 22.3 overs (run rate of 8.4 runs per over) resulted in a sensational seven-wicket win for Bangladesh with more than 8 overs to spare.
Shakib had contributed 80 off 66 balls while Das who went berserk in the end and hammered 94 off just 69 deliveries.
Shakib remained unbeaten on 124 off 99 deliveries. His knock included 16 boundaries. He had a Control Percentage of 77 % - which meant that for 77% of the deliveries he faced he was in control – a high percentage in such a high run-chase.
He scored on both sides of the wicket which made it impossible for the West Indian bowlers to keep him in check – 64 of his runs came on the leg-slide and 60 on the off-side.
Earlier in the West Indian innings, Shakib had picked the wickets of Evin Lewis and then the dangerous Nicholas Pooran – just when the latter was looking good and threatening to cut loose.
Shakib has been in Bradmanesque form in the 2019 World Cup. He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has amassed 384 runs in 4 innings with 2 hundreds and 2 fifties at an average of 128 and strike rate of 103.78.
He has also chipped in with 5 wickets at a good economy rate of 5.84.
Shakib al Hasan celebrates a wicket. (AP)
Shakib now has 9 hundreds in ODI cricket. Only Tamim has more for Bangladesh – 11. Shakib now aggregates 6101 runs in 190 innings at an average of 37.42 and strike rate of 82.66.
Such has been the dependency of Bangladesh on Shakib that 7 of his 9 hundreds have resulted in a victory for his team – a remarkable feat considering that he has not been a part of a world-beating unit.
His average in victories rises to 52.47 – the second-highest for Bangladesh, marginally lower than Mahmudullah.
Shakib has an excellent record in successful chases for Bangladesh – his average goes up to 67.95 in such matches. Three of his four hundreds batting second have resulted in a victory – an indication that he performs even better under score-board pressure.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in ODI cricket with 254 wickets at 30.23 apiece at a brilliant economy rate of 4.47.
Shakib is one of the greatest all-rounders in ODI cricket history. His batting average – bowling average differential of 7.19 is the sixth-highest in ODI history (min. 2000 runs and 100 wickets) after Jacques Kallis, Vivian Richards, Lance Klusener, Shane Watson and Andrew Flintoff.
This differential is higher than some greats of the format like Imran Khan, Shaun Pollock, Chris Cairns and Kapil Dev amongst others.
Shakib belongs to an exclusive club and keeps getting better with age.
ICC World Cup 2019 | Unstoppable Shakib Continues Rich Run of Form at Taunton
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019
AFG v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019
SA v NZBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019
BAN v AUSNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019
SL v ENGLeeds All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings