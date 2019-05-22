Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs Zest Money #EKCUPAUR
May 22, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Khawaja Cops Blow on Head in Warm-Up Game Against Windies

In-form Australia opener Usman Khawaja was taken to hospital following a nasty blow on his helmet during the side's unofficial practice match against the West Indies on Wednesday (May 22).

Opening the batting, Khawaja stroked a four before he was hit by fellow Sydney Thunders teammate Andre Russell at Southampton's Nursery Ground. He was seen holding the right side of his head and was immediately attended to by Australian team doctor Richard Saw. The left-hander was soon after taken off the field and sent for precautionary scans of the jaw.



Khawaja's exemplary form in recent months has seen him almost cement the opening spot despite the return of David Warner. He has scored five half-centuries and two hundreds in the last ten ODIs and was a key reason behind Australia's series wins over India and Pakistan recently.

Khawaja was on 5 when he retired hurt while Warner, coming in at No.3, was dismissed by Oshane Thomas for 12. Earlier, West Indies were bowled out for 229 in 46.2 overs with Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Glenn Maxwell all picking up two wickets each.

Australia won the game by seven wickets in 38.2 overs, with Steve Smith (76) and Shaun Marsh 55*) scoring half-centuries.
