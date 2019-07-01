starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Venue Records: Chester Le Street

Cricketnext Staff |July 1, 2019, 7:42 AM IST
Venue Records: Chester Le Street

The Riverside Ground at Chester-le-street in Durham has hosted 18 ODIs with the clash between Pakistan and Scotland in the 1999 World Cup marking the ground’s ODI debut.

Sri Lanka and West Indies clash at Durham on the 1st of July, the second ODI the venue is hosting in the 2019 World Cup.

There have been just three 300-plus team totals at Chester-le-street with England’s 314 for 4 against Australia in June 2018 the highest.

Eight ODI hundreds have been registered at Durham with Mahela Jayawardene’s unbeaten 126 against England in 2006 the highest individual score.

Sachin Tendulkar has also registered a hundred at Chester-le-street – unbeaten 105 against England in 2002.

Ian Bell has scored the maximum runs at the venue – 206 in 5 innings at an average of 51.5 and strike rate of 72.53, including two fifties.

Murray Goodwin and Grant Flower of Zimbabwe put together an unbeaten 186 run stand for the 5th wicket against the West Indies in 2000 – it is the highest partnership for any wicket at the ground.

On the 28th of June, Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis put together an unbeaten 175-run stand for the second-wicket against Sri Lanka in the 2019 World Cup at Durham – the second-highest partnership at the venue.

Graeme Swann is the highest wicket-taker at the venue with 9 wickets from 3 matches at 13.66 apiece at a rate of 18.6.

There have only been two five-wicket hauls at Chester-le-street. Swann’s 5-28 in 10 overs against Australia in 2009 are the best bowling figures at the ground.

James Franklin picked 5 wickets and gave away 42 runs in his 10 overs against England in 2004 – the second-best figures at the venue.

2019 world cupchester-le-streetdurhamicc world cup 2019Sri Lanka vs West Indiesvenue recordsWest IndiesWest Indies vs Sri Lankaworld cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more