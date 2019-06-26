starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

live
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

26 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 35:SL VS SA

upcoming
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Video Hurt More Because I was With Son Abdulla: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Cricketnext Staff |June 26, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Video Hurt More Because I was With Son Abdulla: Sarfaraz Ahmed

The Pakistan cricket team and their players when through a tough week after their loss to arch-rivals India at the ICC World Cup. It was an especially hard time for Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who had to tolerate some poor fan behavior in the aftermath of that loss.

A video surfaced on Twitter where Sarfaraz was seen walking into a mall in England with his son on his lap when a fan stopped him and hurled an audible insult in his direction. While Sarfaraz didn’t react to the person in the video, he admitted that he was very upset heading into the World Cup game against South Africa last Sunday (June 23).

“One thing is very clear that our fans like and love us a lot and because of them, we get the confidence to perform overseas in a place like England. Here fans support was good but last week was really tough for us as a team after losing to India,” Sarfaraz told ICC in an interview.

“We have learned a lot from that and the response that public gave us after the win over South Africa was great,” he added.

Sarfaraz said that the incident hurt more because he was with his son Abdulla during the incident at the mall.

“It really hurt a lot and it happened a couple of days before our last match but the video came out a day later. I had forgotten about the incident because I felt he won’t post the video as he was with his family, one of his family members also apologized. When that video came out my body language fell, it hurt more because my son Abdulla was with me,” the Pakistan skipper said.

Asked why he didn’t confront the person at that moment, Sarfaraz said, “I was very angry at that moment but if I got into an argument, people won’t know what actually transpired that day. That’s why I felt it was important to keep quiet. I left it up to the Lord, the video came out and everyone stood up in my support.”

Sarfaraz revealed that his wife was distraught after the video came out but his family and friends stood behind him.

“When the video came out, I saw my wife was crying in the hotel room. I asked her what’s wrong with you and I told her we are used to listening to so much more on our face. I told her to have faith.

“Everyone in my family criticized the incident and I want to thank everyone who supported me on social media and the fans who came out to support us at Lord’s,” he added.

Englandicc world cup 2019pakistanSarfaraz Ahmed

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019 | Winning Ugly is Just Part of the Game: Ross Taylor
Cricketnext Staff | June 26, 2019, 2:10 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Winning Ugly is Just Part of the Game: Ross Taylor

ICC World Cup 2019 | Don’t Want Williamson to Get Banned Because of Slow Over-Rate: Stead
Cricketnext Staff | June 25, 2019, 8:01 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Don’t Want Williamson to Get Banned Because of Slow Over-Rate: Stead

Williamson Turns Bat Into a Guitar For Fun Session
Cricketnext Staff | June 25, 2019, 3:36 PM IST

Williamson Turns Bat Into a Guitar For Fun Session

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019

SA v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more