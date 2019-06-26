ICC World Cup 2019 | Video Hurt More Because I was With Son Abdulla: Sarfaraz Ahmed

The Pakistan cricket team and their players when through a tough week after their loss to arch-rivals India at the ICC World Cup. It was an especially hard time for Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who had to tolerate some poor fan behavior in the aftermath of that loss.
A video surfaced on Twitter where Sarfaraz was seen walking into a mall in England with his son on his lap when a fan stopped him and hurled an audible insult in his direction. While Sarfaraz didn’t react to the person in the video, he admitted that he was very upset heading into the World Cup game against South Africa last Sunday (June 23).
“One thing is very clear that our fans like and love us a lot and because of them, we get the confidence to perform overseas in a place like England. Here fans support was good but last week was really tough for us as a team after losing to India,” Sarfaraz told ICC in an interview.
“We have learned a lot from that and the response that public gave us after the win over South Africa was great,” he added.
Sarfaraz said that the incident hurt more because he was with his son Abdulla during the incident at the mall.
“It really hurt a lot and it happened a couple of days before our last match but the video came out a day later. I had forgotten about the incident because I felt he won’t post the video as he was with his family, one of his family members also apologized. When that video came out my body language fell, it hurt more because my son Abdulla was with me,” the Pakistan skipper said.
Asked why he didn’t confront the person at that moment, Sarfaraz said, “I was very angry at that moment but if I got into an argument, people won’t know what actually transpired that day. That’s why I felt it was important to keep quiet. I left it up to the Lord, the video came out and everyone stood up in my support.”
Sarfaraz revealed that his wife was distraught after the video came out but his family and friends stood behind him.
“When the video came out, I saw my wife was crying in the hotel room. I asked her what’s wrong with you and I told her we are used to listening to so much more on our face. I told her to have faith.
“Everyone in my family criticized the incident and I want to thank everyone who supported me on social media and the fans who came out to support us at Lord’s,” he added.
ICC World Cup 2019 | Video Hurt More Because I was With Son Abdulla: Sarfaraz Ahmed
