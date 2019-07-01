ICC World Cup 2019 | Vijay Shankar Out of World Cup, Mayank Agarwal Set to Join Squad

Birmingham: Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar was Monday ruled out of the ongoing World Cup due to a toe injury and is likely to be replaced by Mayank Agarwal.
Karnataka opener Agarwal, 28, who made his Test debut against Australia last year, has not yet played in the ODI format.
"Vijay got hit on the toe by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery once again. His situation is not great and he won't be able to take part in the tournament. He is going back home," a a senior BCCI official told PTI.
"The Indian team management is likely to ask for Mayank Agarwal as replacement since he is an opener and also it might give KL Rahul a chance to get back to the No.4 position in case Rishabh Pant fails in the next two games," the source added.
In fact, Rohit Sharma had mentioned Shankar's injury but it was presumed to be an old hit that he took at Southampton.
It is expected that Agarwal's name will be approved by the ICC's tournament technical committee and the player will arrive in Birmingham and travel to Leeds subsequently. India lost their previous match to England by 31 runs here on Sunday and will take on Bangladesh at the same venue on Tuesday.
Karnataka opener Agarwal made his Test debut last year for India against Australia after replacing first-choice Prithvi Shaw, who was ruled out due to injury. Agarwal managed to score 195 runs in the two Tests with two half-centuries in Melbourne and Sydney Tests.
The 28-year-old has impressive record in the shorter format of the game as well. In domestic ODI cricket, Agarwal averages 48.71 from 75 games with a strike-rate of 100.72 with 12 centuries and 14 fifties.
In 13 games for Kings XI Punjab in IPL-12, Agarwal managed to notch up 332 runs with two half-centuries at a strike-rate of 141.88. An aggressive opener with a solid technique, Agarwal could be possible back-up for Rahul as well, who injured his lower back while attempting a catch on the boundary against England.
More to follow...
