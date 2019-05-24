Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs #EKCUPAUR
CricketNext GET APP

ICC World Cup 2019 | Vijay Shankar Suffers Forearm Blow in Nets, Taken for Scans

PTI | Updated: May 24, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Vijay Shankar Suffers Forearm Blow in Nets, Taken for Scans

(BCCI)

Loading...
All-rounder Vijay Shankar suffered an injury scare after being hit in the forearm which forced him to leave India's training session midway at the Oval ground here Friday (May 24).

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder, who has been tipped as a probable No 4 in the batting order, was hit in the forearm while attempting to pull a short ball from left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

Vijay looked in considerable pain and left the nets immediately.

"Vijay was taken for precautionary scans and a call on his participation in Saturday's warm-up game against New Zealand will be taken after the reports are out. It may come Friday evening (London time) or Saturday morning," a BCCI source told PTI.

With Kedar Jadhav's left shoulder injury already keeping the team management on tenterhooks, Vijay's injury, if it turns out to be serious, will certainly give Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri sleepless nights.

While Jadhav's participation in the warm-up game is doubtful, the Maharashtra right-hander did bat at the main nets on the day after taking throwdowns on the first training session.

He is still not bowling at the nets and it was learnt that he was reluctant to bowl at the Chennai Super Kings nets due to his dodgy hamstring.
icc world cup 2019IndiaKedar JadhavVijay Shankar
First Published: May 24, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking
Loading...