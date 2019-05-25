ICC World Cup 2019 | Vijay Shankar's Scan Report Shows No Fracture

Loading...
Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote: "Vijay Shankar was hit on his right forearm during practice on Friday. He underwent scans and no fracture has been detected. BCCI Medical Team is aiding him in his recovery."
Shankar had been hit on the forearm by a delivery from Khaleel Ahmed as he attempted a pull during India's net session on Friday. The reports come as a welcome sign for the team as the top-order batsmen struggled in overcast conditions against the Kiwi pacers on Saturday.
Shikhar Dhawan (2) and Rohit Sharma (2) were both dismissed by Trent Boult, the much spoken about No.4 slot saw K.L. Rahul walk in to join skipper Kohli. With the score on 10/2 in the fourth over and the world waiting to see Rahul weave his magic, the batsman ended up playing on one from Boult in the sixth over of the innings.
While the jolt before the main tournament gets underway is better than facing the heat during the group games, the manner in which the trio of Rohit, Dhawan and Rahul will leave a lot to ponder about for coach Ravi Shastri.
(With Inputs From IANS)
First Published: May 25, 2019, 6:01 PM IST