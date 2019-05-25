Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs #EKCUPAUR
CricketNext GET APP

ICC World Cup 2019 | Vijay Shankar's Scan Report Shows No Fracture

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 25, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Vijay Shankar's Scan Report Shows No Fracture

Vijay Shankar. (Image: AFP)

Loading...
The Indian team management can heave a sigh of relief as all-rounder Vijay Shankar's scan reports have come in and he has no fracture. In fact, the batsman touted to bat at no.4 for the team in the World Cup was also seen taking some light throwdowns before the start of India's first warm-up game between India and New Zealand in London on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote: "Vijay Shankar was hit on his right forearm during practice on Friday. He underwent scans and no fracture has been detected. BCCI Medical Team is aiding him in his recovery."




Shankar had been hit on the forearm by a delivery from Khaleel Ahmed as he attempted a pull during India's net session on Friday. The reports come as a welcome sign for the team as the top-order batsmen struggled in overcast conditions against the Kiwi pacers on Saturday.

Shikhar Dhawan (2) and Rohit Sharma (2) were both dismissed by Trent Boult, the much spoken about No.4 slot saw K.L. Rahul walk in to join skipper Kohli. With the score on 10/2 in the fourth over and the world waiting to see Rahul weave his magic, the batsman ended up playing on one from Boult in the sixth over of the innings.

While the jolt before the main tournament gets underway is better than facing the heat during the group games, the manner in which the trio of Rohit, Dhawan and Rahul will leave a lot to ponder about for coach Ravi Shastri.

(With Inputs From IANS)
icc world cup 2019india injuryVijay Shankarvijay shankar injury update
First Published: May 25, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking
Loading...