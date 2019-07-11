In Pictures | Virat Kohli and co. Exit Hotel After New Zealand Loss, to Leave England on Sunday

Team India was seen leaving the hotel in Manchester after their 18-run loss against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup semi-final.
"Most of the boys will be in Manchester till July 14 and leave from there. Tickets are being booked after the campaign came to an end yesterday," a source was quoted as saying by IANS.
Mayank Agarwal leaves the team hotel in Manchester city centre. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Rohit Sharma leaves the team hotel in Manchester city centre. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Virat Kohli leaves the team hotel in Manchester city centre. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Kedar Jadhav, left, leaves the team hotel in Manchester city centre . (AP Photo/Jon Super)
The West Indies series will be India's next challenge after the World Cup and some of the senior players like Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are expected to be rested for the limited-overs leg of the series. But they will be back for the two-match Test series as that will be the start of the Test Championship.
In a game worthy of a World Cup semifinal, the New Zealand bowlers, defending only 239, tore through the Indian top order and even with Ravindra Jadeja going hammer and tongs, they managed to keep their nerves to win the contest by 18 runs and book their place in the final for the second straight time.
