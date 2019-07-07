starts in
ICC World Cup 2019: Injury-hit Australia call up Wade, Marsh for World Cup

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Injury-hit Australia call up Wade, Marsh for World Cup

The injury setbacks to Australia’s Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis in the clash against South Africa has meant forced them to call up Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh as cover ahead of the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-finals.

Both Khawaja and Stoinis are set to undergo scans on Monday, before a call is taken on their fitness, but are still part of the squad. According to cricket.com.au, a hamstring injury is likely to rule Khawaja out, from rest of the tournament.

As far as Stoinis is concerned, this is the second time in the tournament that he has suffered a niggle. He suffered a side strain in Australia’s loss to India, but was cleared to play the match eventually.

Both Wade and Marsh have been in exceptional touch for Australia A, with the former slamming a 45-ball ton against Derbyshire recently.

On the other hand, Marsh has shown consistent performances with the bat, returning with scores of 40, 29, 53 and 4.

Australia previously had called Peter Handscomb as a cover for Shaun Marsh, who was injured while facing Pat Cummins in the nets.

Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more