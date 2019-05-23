ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up Matches Schedule: Complete Fixtures, Dates and Time, Venue for all Matches

Loading...
There will be total of 10 warm-up games, with each team playing two encounters before the World Cup gets underway from May 30.
India boast the game's undoubted superstar batsman in Virat Kohli but their bowling attack could hold the key to their hopes of World Cup glory.
Despite their status as the game's global powerhouse, India have only won the showpiece tournament twice, in 1983 and 2011.
But Kohli's men, second behind England in the one-day international rankings, will start the tournament in England and Wales among the favourites alongside the host nation and defending champions Australia.
For all the focus on captain Kohli, the number one batsman in the world in the 50-over format and Test cricket, the ability of India's seamers to exploit the conditions could be the most important factor.
Jasprit Bumrah, the top-ranked ODI bowler in the world, leads the pace battery alongside Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya.
Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal add variety to India's attack.
May 24: Pakistan vs Afghanistan - County Ground, Bristol
Sri Lanka vs South Africa - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
May 25: England vs Australia - The Rose Bowl, Southampton
India vs New Zealand - Kennington Oval, London
May 26: South Africa vs West Indies - County Ground, Bristol
Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
May 27: England vs Afghanistan - Kennington Oval, London
Australia vs Sri Lanka - The Rose Bowl, Southampton
May 28: New Zealand vs West Indies - County Ground, Bristol
India vs Bangladesh - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
First Published: May 23, 2019, 1:24 PM IST