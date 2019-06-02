starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 5:SA VS BAN

upcoming
SA SA
BAN BAN

The Oval, London

Sun, 02 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 7:AFG VS SL

upcoming
AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Warner's Determined Knock Leaves Twitter Impressed

Cricketnext Staff |June 2, 2019, 12:31 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Warner's Determined Knock Leaves Twitter Impressed

Defending Champions Australia began their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign with a bang, beating Afghanistan by seven wickets at Bristol.

Earlier, it was only thanks to the 83-run stand between Gulbadin Naib and Najibullah Zadran that Afghanistan managed to post a total of XXX on board as the Australian bowlers took wickets at regular intervals either sides of that stand to set the game up for them.

It was the Australian skipper Aaron Finch who broke the back of the chase with a blistering knock of 66 runs. David Warner then took up the mantle and saw Australia home.

Aaron Finchadam zampaAfghanistanAfghanistan vs AustraliaaustraliaDavid Warnericc world cup 2019Pat Cummins

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019 | Warner, Bowlers Star as Australia Trounce Afghanistan
Cricketnext Staff | June 2, 2019, 12:34 AM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Warner, Bowlers Star as Australia Trounce Afghanistan

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sun, 02 Jun, 2019

BAN v SA
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019

PAK v ENG
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019

SL v AFG
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

IND v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
AFG AFG
1 0 1 0 0
SA SA
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more