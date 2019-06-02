ICC World Cup 2019 | Warner's Determined Knock Leaves Twitter Impressed

Defending Champions Australia began their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign with a bang, beating Afghanistan by seven wickets at Bristol.
Comprehensive win for Australia, David Warner showing tremendous determination & intensity.New Zealand very clinical as well, beating Sri Lanka comprehensively.4 one sided matches so far, & 4 days remain before India play their first match. Are you excited for the 5th ?— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 1, 2019
Comprehensive win for Australia, David Warner showing tremendous determination & intensity.
New Zealand very clinical as well, beating Sri Lanka comprehensively.
4 one sided matches so far, & 4 days remain before India play their first match. Are you excited for the 5th ?
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 1, 2019
Afghanistan have kept the opposition on the park longer than any asian team at the world cup so far #CWC19 #AFGvAUS— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 1, 2019
Afghanistan have kept the opposition on the park longer than any asian team at the world cup so far #CWC19 #AFGvAUS
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 1, 2019
David Warner hits 89* (off 114 balls) as Australia hammer Afghanistan by seven wickets with more than 15 overs to spare at Bristol.— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) June 1, 2019
— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) June 1, 2019
David Warner today scored his 50 off 74 balls, the slowest of his ODI career. #AFGvAus— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2019
David Warner today scored his 50 off 74 balls, the slowest of his ODI career. #AFGvAus
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2019
Australia have now won each of their last nine ODI matches.#AUSvAFG— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 1, 2019
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 1, 2019
David Warner should score the most runs in #CWC19 He looks very determined, not throwing away his wicket, playing the anchor role, and most importantly he is in sublime form - was by far the best batsman in this IPL.— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) June 1, 2019
David Warner should score the most runs in #CWC19 He looks very determined, not throwing away his wicket, playing the anchor role, and most importantly he is in sublime form - was by far the best batsman in this IPL.
— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) June 1, 2019
Peculiar innings from Afghanistan. Started with the desire to grind it out and ended in a flurry of shots and wickets. Will be disappointed with the fact that they had 70 balls left.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 1, 2019
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 1, 2019
Not enough runs to threaten but Afghanistan have at least fought with their brand of cricket. If they can somehow get Australia at 20/3 somehow, their spinners can come into play. Unlikely though#AFGvAUS #CWC19— Hari Sadanandan (@iamharry_88) June 1, 2019
Not enough runs to threaten but Afghanistan have at least fought with their brand of cricket. If they can somehow get Australia at 20/3 somehow, their spinners can come into play. Unlikely though#AFGvAUS #CWC19
— Hari Sadanandan (@iamharry_88) June 1, 2019
From 5-2 to 207, great effort by Afghanistan. Two impressive partnership in the innings against a quality Australian bowling attack. #CWC19— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 1, 2019
— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 1, 2019
Entertaining and gutsy half century by Najibullah. After Nabi’s unfortunate run out, Seemed @ACBofficials would be bundled out under 150. They are already 160. If they get 225 or so, would infuse some competitiveness in the game— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 1, 2019
Entertaining and gutsy half century by Najibullah. After Nabi’s unfortunate run out, Seemed @ACBofficials would be bundled out under 150. They are already 160. If they get 225 or so, would infuse some competitiveness in the game
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 1, 2019
What a brilliant 50 by Najibullah!- 6th 50 for Afghanistan in the @cricketworldcup-10th ODI fifty- 1st ODI fifty vs AUS- His 2nd World Cup 50#MakeStatsGreatAgain #AUSvAFG #AFGvAUS #CWC19 #AfghanAtalan— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) June 1, 2019
- 6th 50 for Afghanistan in the @cricketworldcup
-10th ODI fifty
- 1st ODI fifty vs AUS
- His 2nd World Cup 50#MakeStatsGreatAgain #AUSvAFG #AFGvAUS #CWC19 #AfghanAtalan
— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) June 1, 2019
Gotta shout out the curators here: 1st game had a slow enough pitch that bowlers bowled 6 slower balls in a row at the death; 2nd game had a team being bounced out; 3rd game has sideways movement off the surface. Gotta savour this before everyone gets scared & goes to flat tops.— Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) June 1, 2019
Gotta shout out the curators here: 1st game had a slow enough pitch that bowlers bowled 6 slower balls in a row at the death; 2nd game had a team being bounced out; 3rd game has sideways movement off the surface. Gotta savour this before everyone gets scared & goes to flat tops.
— Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) June 1, 2019
This is amazing! Finch has raced away to a magnificent 50* and Warner playing a second fiddle.#AFGvAUS— srikrishna 🏏 (@1998Srikrishna) June 1, 2019
— srikrishna 🏏 (@1998Srikrishna) June 1, 2019
Not been bis usual fluent & exhilarating self but dug his heels in & grinded out a fine fifty. The resolve is abundantly visible in his approach & body language. Welcome back, David Warner. @davidwarner31 #AUSvAFG #WorldCup— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) June 1, 2019
Not been bis usual fluent & exhilarating self but dug his heels in & grinded out a fine fifty. The resolve is abundantly visible in his approach & body language. Welcome back, David Warner. @davidwarner31 #AUSvAFG #WorldCup
— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) June 1, 2019
Much, much louder and more prominent boos for Steve Smith. This will be a long and interesting Australian summer in England. #AFGvAUS #CWC19— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 1, 2019
— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 1, 2019
Both are such terrific players - Warner and Virat.. and the one common quality that really comes through when they are batting is the intensity. Always 100%. No matter the opposition, the stage.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 1, 2019
Both are such terrific players - Warner and Virat.. and the one common quality that really comes through when they are batting is the intensity. Always 100%. No matter the opposition, the stage.
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 1, 2019
Warner and Smith together. Guess we are going to see them batting together a lot this World Cup. The past well and truly behind them #AUSvAFG— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 1, 2019
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 1, 2019
Aus complete the chase easily and win by 7 wickets then. They would be chuffed to see Finch, Warner among the runs. The Afghans showed glimpses of their immense talent but in the end, they were found wanting in all three departments. #CWC19#AFGvsAUS— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) June 1, 2019
Aus complete the chase easily and win by 7 wickets then. They would be chuffed to see Finch, Warner among the runs. The Afghans showed glimpses of their immense talent but in the end, they were found wanting in all three departments. #CWC19#AFGvsAUS
— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) June 1, 2019
Good return for Warner. Already the highest scorer in the tournament along with Stokes after just first game. #CWC19— Brashna Kasi (@Brashnaa) June 1, 2019
— Brashna Kasi (@Brashnaa) June 1, 2019
Australia off and running with a win. David Warner firing on his return. Aaron Finch with a good start too. 👌#AUSvAFG #CWC19 #WorldCup2019— CricBlog (@cric_blog) June 1, 2019
Australia off and running with a win. David Warner firing on his return. Aaron Finch with a good start too. 👌#AUSvAFG #CWC19 #WorldCup2019
— CricBlog (@cric_blog) June 1, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Warner's Determined Knock Leaves Twitter Impressed
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 2, 2019, 12:34 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Warner, Bowlers Star as Australia Trounce Afghanistan
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sun, 02 Jun, 2019
BAN v SAThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019
PAK v ENGNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019
SL v AFGCardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019
IND v SARose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings