Akram, Sangakkara and Smith Start Mini-game During Rain Delay

Constant rain delayed the start of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday (June 7).
Rain delays are hard not just on fans but commentators too. The lack of action on the field prompted the commentary team – consisting of cricketing legends Wasim Akram, Kumar Sangakkara and Graeme Smith – to start their own game in the commentary box.
“Still pretty hard to get one past @GraemeSmith49! The rain delay has allowed our commentators to stretch their legs and have their own little game,” the Cricket World Cup’s official Twitter account posted along with a video containing the highlights from the game.
Sri Lanka will next play Bangladesh at the same venue whereas Pakistan will travel to Taunton to take on defending champions Australia.
