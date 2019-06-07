starts in
Akram, Sangakkara and Smith Start Mini-game During Rain Delay

Cricketnext Staff |June 7, 2019, 7:47 PM IST
Akram, Sangakkara and Smith Start Mini-game During Rain Delay

Constant rain delayed the start of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday (June 7).

Rain delays are hard not just on fans but commentators too. The lack of action on the field prompted the commentary team – consisting of cricketing legends Wasim Akram, Kumar Sangakkara and Graeme Smith – to start their own game in the commentary box.

“Still pretty hard to get one past @GraemeSmith49! The rain delay has allowed our commentators to stretch their legs and have their own little game,” the Cricket World Cup’s official Twitter account posted along with a video containing the highlights from the game.

The impromptu mini-game had cricket fans abuzz over social media, with many commenting on the fact that all three looked like they could still play at the highest level. However, not everyone seemed too thrilled at the prospect of watching these legends in action. Shaniera Akram, Wasim’s wife, took to Twitter to reveal an interesting anecdote about a conversation she had with her husband before the video was posted. “Just spoke to my husband and he said he had to call me back as he was extremely busy......... then I saw this footage,” she said in response to the video.

Sri Lanka will next play Bangladesh at the same venue whereas Pakistan will travel to Taunton to take on defending champions Australia.

Graeme Smithicc world cup 2019Kumar SangakkaraOff The Fieldpakistansri lankaWasim Akram
