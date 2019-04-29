ICC World Cup 2019 | We Are Going To Win, Not Just Participate: Rahim

Loading...
"The one thing we believe that we are going to win not just for participating in the tournament," Mushfiqur said on Sunday (April 28). "I strongly believe that we have huge potential to make it to the knockout stages and anything can happen in the knockout stage. I don't expect an easy game to win in the World Cup."
Rahim admitted the format for this year's World Cup, where all ten teams will play each other in the round-robin stage, is challenging. He was, however, confident that Bangladesh had plenty of experienced campaigners in the side to take the side forward.
"It’s a tough format, but every team will get an equal chance to prove their skill through it," he remarked. "I can say the format is more comfortable for Bangladesh.
"Having most experienced players in the team, this is the strongest World Cup team that Bangladesh have ever had. We lost many finals in the recent past. Maybe, a big achievement is waiting for us in the future."
This will be Rahim's fourth World Cup and being a senior member in the team, the wicket-keeper batsman was hopeful he would be able to display his best on the biggest stage of it all.
"Everyone wants to do well in a big event. I think I’m no exception," he said. "I have played three World Cups and scored runs for my country. It’s going to be my fourth World Cup. I’ll try to do something remarkable.
"I'll be playing in the event to surpass all the previous records of mine. As a batsman, I’ll try to help the team according to my experience."
Rahim further acknowledged that this might be Mashrafe Mortaza's last World Cup and Bangladesh were desperate to give their captain a fitting send-off with a "special" performance.
"There are expectations and pressure in every international game as you are representing a nation, and it’s a matter of huge pride and honour," said Rahim. "This may be our last world cup together if Mashrafe bhai is unable to play the next World Cup. We all want to do something special, at least for Mashrafe bhai."
Bangladesh will leave for Ireland on May 1 for a tri-nation series which also involves West Indies as they amp up their preparations. Their World Cup campaign begins on June 2 at The Oval against South Africa.
First Published: April 29, 2019, 12:51 PM IST