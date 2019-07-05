ICC World Cup 2019 | We Can be a Force to Reckon With in the Future: Hope

Wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope believes it's important that West Indies learn from their experience at the 2019 World Cup where they only managed to win two out of their nine encounters. The Caribbean side won their very first game against Pakistan and then lost six in between before defeating Afghanistan on Thursday (July 4).
Hope was named Player-of-the-Match after top-scoring with 77 in his team’s 23-run victory over Afghanistan in their final match of the tournament. The right-hander ended with 274 runs at an average of 34.25.
"It was definitely a learning experience. Something that I will never forget. Playing each team in this format, obviously you have to be the better team on the day to progress in the tournament. But having said that it's a learning experience. I definitely gained something from it. Hopefully, myself and the younger guys can use this and take it forward into their career.
"If you don't improve and learn from this experience, then we're not going anywhere, we're not learning anything. I'm sure we're going to use this as basically a platform for the next four years. And hopefully we can have something stronger and build more momentum early in the tournament and take it on to the semis and the final."
West Indies might have not played to their potential in this tournament but Hope feels if players like Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer can learn from this experience and work hard on it, they can become a formidable unit in future.
"I think we all complement each other pretty well. This is about learning, learning as quickly as possible. I'd say that we all have different types of play, different styles of play. But if you can mesh that all together and combine and really put those batting forms in, I'm sure we'll be a force to reckon with in the future."
When asked about which was the most difficult defeat to swallow, Hope said: "Probably Australia again, definitely after that win against Pakistan. Yes, having -- we had them in very good position and basically allowed them to get that total. And I still think that we had a decent batting platform to chase runs.
"As I say, we didn't play these situations as well as we could have. I thought that we let the game get away from us sometimes and that cost us. We didn't play better cricket on the day. And in a tournament like this you have to basically play your best game each game. As you muck up you're basically out of the tournament, if you have a couple of bad games."
Hope also heaped heavy praise of Chris Gayle who featured in his last World Cup. Gayle however has confirmed that he will be around for a while.
"Still pretty cheerful and happy in the dressing room. I don't think we're going to cry about it. But I think that we have a lot to cherish. I know he's one of the better players in world cricket, and we're just happy to have him on our team. I'm sure the guys will do something for him and I know he will appreciate it.
"He's just one of those guys that I'm sure the entire world will miss him when he goes. It's going to be a sad day for cricket."
ICC World Cup 2019 | We Can be a Force to Reckon With in the Future: Hope
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019
BAN v PAKLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019
IND v SLLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019
SA v AUSManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019
4th v 1stManchester All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings