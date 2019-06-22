starts in
Match 28:IND VS AFG

live
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

22 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | We Don’t Have Any Issue Batting Anywhere: Khawaja

Cricketnext Staff |June 22, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | We Don't Have Any Issue Batting Anywhere: Khawaja

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja has been shuttled up and down the batting order ever since David Warner and Steve Smith have returned to the side after serving their one-year bans for ball tampering. In the lead up to the ICC World Cup, Khawaja had formed a successful ODI opening pair with skipper Aaron Finch before being asked to vacate that pace for Warner.

The Australian southpaw notched up an impressive 89 against Bangladesh in their last World Cup game at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday (June 20). In that game, Khawaja came ahead of Smith, who has batted in the No. 3 position. Smith batted at No. 6 against Bangladesh, a position occupied by Khawaja in the game against Pakistan.

“It's all above board, everyone is communicating, everyone is talking and no one - myself, Smithy, Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) — no-one really has any issue batting anywhere,” Khawaja told the media.

“Where the game situation is for us, down there wherever we are, is what we will play. Whether that is against India where we needed 10 an over, or a first innings like this (against Bangladesh) where we are setting a total, we are just playing a game situation.

“What the team needs (comes first). We are all really happy with that,” the 32-year-old added.

For Khawaja specifically, Australia's method has forced him to adapt his game to different positions.

“Whether I am coming in in the 15th over, 30th over, 45th over, whether we are chasing, whether we are setting (a total) the way I am going to play is dictated by the game,” Khawaja said.

“That is the difference between batting in the middle order and when you are opening. Because when you are opening, you are there in the first 10 overs, the game plan is pretty simple - you try and get as many runs as you can in the power play and you go from there. There is that little bit of difference,” Khawaja, who also scored 42 against India, said.

The Aussies made a call to stick with him at No. 3 although two lefties were in the middle when Aaron Finch was dismissed in the 21st over against Bangladesh.

Khawaja smashed 89 off only 72 balls to finish with a better strike-rate than even Warner, who blasted 166 off 147 deliveries.

“I have felt good throughout the whole of this tournament,” Khawaja said. “I wasn't panicking. … I was just going to do whatever the team needed and try to put any personal feeling I had aside.

“That is the way I play my best cricket and that is what I focus on,” he added.

2019 world cupicc world cup 2019khawajaUsman Khawajaworld cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019

SA v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
