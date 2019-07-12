starts in
fixtures

All matches

Final:NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

past
AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | We Failed to Deliver When It Mattered: Rohit

Cricketnext Staff |July 12, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
The leading run-getter of the ICC World Cup, Indian opener Rohit Sharma conceded that his team failed to deliver when it mattered the most after the side's 18-run loss to New Zealand in the semifinals on Wednesday (July 10). Rohit however, thanked the fans for their support throughout the tournament on Twitter.

"We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I'm sure yours is too. The support away from home was incredible. Thank you all for painting most of UK blue wherever we played," Rohit tweeted.

A splendid opening burst by the Kiwi fast bowlers reduced India to 5/3, with Rohit, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul returning to the pavilion cheaply. India were further reduced to 24/4 with Dinesh Karthik getting out. Matt Henry went on to pick three of the first four wickets at Manchester.

Rohit, who scored 648 runs in the tournament, is likely to end up with the highest run tally with David Warner falling one run short and his team eliminated after a eight-wicket loss to Australia on Thursday (July 11). Joe Root and Kane Williamson are also a 100 runs away and centuries by them in the World Cup final on Sunday (July 14) could see them at the top of run charts.

The Indian team are expected to fly back home on Sunday, the day of the finals as hosts England take on New Zealand at Lord's.

icc world cup 2019India vs New Zealand semifinalsmanchesterold Traffordrohit sharma

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

