ICC World Cup 2019 | We Failed to Deliver When It Mattered: Rohit

The leading run-getter of the ICC World Cup, Indian opener Rohit Sharma conceded that his team failed to deliver when it mattered the most after the side's 18-run loss to New Zealand in the semifinals on Wednesday (July 10). Rohit however, thanked the fans for their support throughout the tournament on Twitter.
"We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I'm sure yours is too. The support away from home was incredible. Thank you all for painting most of UK blue wherever we played," Rohit tweeted.
We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too.The support away from home was incredible.Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played 🇮🇳— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 11, 2019
We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too.The support away from home was incredible.Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played 🇮🇳
A splendid opening burst by the Kiwi fast bowlers reduced India to 5/3, with Rohit, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul returning to the pavilion cheaply. India were further reduced to 24/4 with Dinesh Karthik getting out. Matt Henry went on to pick three of the first four wickets at Manchester.
Rohit, who scored 648 runs in the tournament, is likely to end up with the highest run tally with David Warner falling one run short and his team eliminated after a eight-wicket loss to Australia on Thursday (July 11). Joe Root and Kane Williamson are also a 100 runs away and centuries by them in the World Cup final on Sunday (July 14) could see them at the top of run charts.
The Indian team are expected to fly back home on Sunday, the day of the finals as hosts England take on New Zealand at Lord's.
ICC World Cup 2019 | We Failed to Deliver When It Mattered: Rohit
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019
ENG v NZLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings