starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

1st Semi Final:1st VS 4th

upcoming
1st 1st
4th 4th

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | We Need To Work on Our Fitness Going Forward: Naib

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | We Need To Work on Our Fitness Going Forward: Naib

Afghanistan’s 23-run loss to West Indies in their final match of the ICC World Cup 2019 meant that they finished their campaign without a single win, finishing at the bottom of the ten-team points table.

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib did not mince words in his assessment of the team’s performance through the tournament, and singled out their fitness as one specific area which needed improvement.

“I think we are struggling at the moment with our fitness,” Naib said at the post-match presentation ceremony. “Fitness is an issue for us, the boys are struggling and it's something we need to work on. We also need to handle the pressure moments more. We need to keep working on bettering our skills. I think the World Cup has been a learning curve for all of us.”

Speaking about the game, Naib said that he believed the total put up by West Indies was a chaseable score, but they could not execute their plans well. At the same time, Naib spoke about the players who could make an impact in the future for Afghanistan.

“It was definitely a good score (on the chasing front). At one point, we looked comfortable at the wicket. Khil and Rahmat played really well. But in the end, with the wickets we were losing, chasing 300-plus was not that easy. But I am really happy with the fight.

“Khil is an U19 boy, he showed his class today. Not just him, we have a lot of young talent back home as well. If we can groom them well, it will be nice for us.”

AfghanistanAfghanistan vs West IndiesGulbadin Naibicc world cup 2019world cup 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

SA v AUS
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

4th v 1st
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more