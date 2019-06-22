starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | We Played Poorly With The Bat: Jos Buttler

PTI |June 22, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | We Played Poorly With The Bat: Jos Buttler

England lacked their usual intensity with the bat as they failed to chase down what appeared to be a relatively modest target of 233 in the ICC World Cup game against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Friday (June 21). Defeat by 20 runs is the hosts' second loss of the tournament, who struggled against the variety of Lasith Malinga and then the off-spin of Dhananjaya de Silva as they sought to rebuild.

"We played poorly with the bat. I think we lacked energy. That doesn't mean trying to hit fours and sixes, it means showing intensity and trying to put pressure on the bowlers," said Buttler.

"Early wickets can set teams back, as it did for Sri Lanka when we took early wickets, but in terms of the mindset we were not at our best. I thought we were a bit passive. We haven't been like that for a long time so that is the most frustrating part of the game," the England wicketkeeper added.

Although England were missing Jason Roy because of a hamstring tear, Buttler refused to make an excuse out of the absence of the fast-scoring opener.

"We didn't as a group have the right attitude and intensity. Obviously, Jason is a guy who has that naturally, but from one to XI we can do it as a side.

"We have played a certain way for a long period of time now. That way has brought us success but we went away from it this time," Buttler said.

Malinga is a veteran of Sri Lanka's victories against England in the 2011 quarterfinal in Colombo and the win four years later at Wellington. On that second occasion, Sri Lanka chased with a positive sense of purpose that England lacked at Headingley.

"He is an incredibly skilful bowler. The stumps are always in play with his release point and it is generally going to be pretty close if he hits your pads. We didn't counter him as well as we could," Buttler said about Malinga.

For all his disappointment, Buttler remains adamant that England will be a different side come their next game, against Australia at Lord's on Tuesday (June 25).

"Those games are big ones, and at a fantastic ground at Lord's. This loss will hurt for a few days but we will get ready and excited for the next game."

Ben StokesDhananjaya de SilvaEngland vs Sri Lankaicc world cup 2019Jos ButtlerLasith Malinga

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019

SA v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more