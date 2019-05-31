ICC World Cup 2019 | West Indies Bowlers Pave the Way for Thumping Win Against Pakistan

West Indies got their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign off to an emphatic start, thrashing Pakistan by 7 wickets at Trent Bridge on Friday (May 31).
Put in to bat first after Jason Holder won the toss, Pakistan were bundled out for 105 – their second lowest total in World Cup history – in just 21.4 overs as the West Indies bowlers ripped through their batting line-up with a barrage of short balls.
In reply, West Indies never looked troubled as they got the required runs in 13.4 overs with Chris Gayle (50) top-scoring for them.
Pakistan needed early wickets if they were to make a fist of the match but despite them getting both Shai Hope and Darren Bravo early, West Indies seemed untroubled.
Indeed, some early hitting from Gayle put any nerves to bed. The self-professed ‘Universe Boss’ then brought up his half-century despite battling a bad back but departed after top-edging a short ball from Mohammad Amir to Shadab Khan.
However, West Indies needed only 29 runs when Gayle was dismissed and the duo of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer got them without too much fuss.
But the win was truly set up by the bowlers, who regularly hit the deck hard and reaped the rewards against a Pakistan batting unit who looked at sea against quality pace bowling.
Imam-ul-Haq was the first to fall victim to a short ball, attempting to go after a short one from Sheldon Cottrell but only gloving one to Shai Hope behind the stumps.
His partner Fakhar Zaman soon departed after failing to pull a short one from Andre Russell. The ball struck his glove then the grill of his helmet before hitting the stumps.
Russell soon got rid of Haris Sohail too, bowling a wide bouncer that Sohail chased but only edged to Hope who took a fine diving catch to send the batsman back to the pavilion.
Much of Pakistan’s hopes now rested on skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and Babar Azam. Both started slowly but did hit a boundary each early in their innings.
However, another short ball – this time from Oshane Thomas – accounted for Azam. A short and wide ball saw Azam go for the shot but got a thick edge and Hope took another good catch.
This brought out Mohammad Hafeez, who wasted no time getting going, slamming Thomas for two fours and giving a beleaguered Pakistan some hope.
However, when Pakistan lost Sarfraz, Imad Wasim & Shadab Khan in the space of 9 balls it seemed unlikely that they would even get past the 100-run mark.
Some pinch hitting from Wahab Riaz ensured they reached three figures but Thomas rattled his middle stump to put an end to his entertaining cameo.
Pakistan next take on hosts England on June 3 whereas West Indies will face Australia on June 6.
