Match 14:IND VS AUS

live
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

9 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 16:BAN VS SL

upcoming
BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies Can't Take Struggling South Africa Lightly

PTI |June 9, 2019, 7:13 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies Can't Take Struggling South Africa Lightly

South Africa may be struggling but two-time World Cup winning captain Clive Lloyd feels West Indies cannot afford to take the Proteas lightly here on Monday.

The South Africans have lost their first three matches in the ongoing World Cup, while the West Indies have won one and lost one.

"Windies have to be aware of the job at hand as South Africa is in danger of missing out on the top four if they lose," Lloyd wrote in his column for the ICC.

The former West Indian skipper said the Windies failed to capitalise after having Australia on the mat at 38 for four in their previous game.

"I think the West Indies should have sewn the game up, but they did not bowl very well towards the end of Australia's innings after being in the ascendancy earlier on," wrote Lloyd.

"West Indies had Australia in a similar position to when they played Pakistan a few days ago and expected them to capitulate like the Pakistan side did, but the Australians have won five World Cups therefore it's obvious that they have the ability to recover and they would have encountered such situation before.

"The bowling towards Nathan Coulter-Nile was very untidy. His highest score before the game was 34 and I wonder if the West Indies knew where to bowl to him and how to plan his demise," Lloyd added.

The former West Indies skipper believes the current side will need to improve in all departments to have any chance of emerging victorious against South Africa.

"West Indies have to get all the disciplines right on the day and play clever cricket because for the most part of the day they did well, but they simply did not capitalise on the early dismissals.

"They now have to re-group, look at the mistakes they made and rectify them so that they can return to their winning ways. I'm still feeling positive about the West Indies overall."

He added, "The West Indies team must start to play smart cricket because they have two real big games coming up against South Africa and England, therefore they have to be on top of their game as I'm sure they'd want to qualify."

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
4
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
5
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
6
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more