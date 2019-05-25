ICC World Cup 2019 | When Top-order fails Others Have to Step Up: Kohli

Loading...
After the top-order collapse, it was left to the likes of Hardik Pandya (30), MS Dhoni (17) and Ravindra Jadeja (54) to take India to a respectable total. The troika helped India eventually post 179.
“In a tournament like World Cup, the lower order has to score at times if the top-order gets out quickly. Hardik batted well, MS absorbed the pressure well and Jadeja played well,” Kohli said after the match.
While the Indians faced a host of problems, batting got easier for Kiwis in the second innings. Kohli, who had chosen to bat first in a bid to test the batting, said he was aware things would change in the second innings.
“It was going to be very different in the second innings. And of course, there wasn't much in the pitch when we came to bowl. We have to be precise in every department.”
Meanwhile New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scored a fantastic half-century to help his side get over the line after they lost wickets early on.
“Obviously, warm-up games don't carry the same intensity, but it was good for us. Henry's (Nicholls) good, he can bat at the top and in the middle. And with Tom's finger being injured, we wanted to have Munro up there to give us options. Facing a quality side like India and scoring some runs is always good," Williamson said.
The New Zealand skipper also pointed out he hopes that the spinners are more effective in other games than they were against India.
"With the new ball, there was a little bit of seam movement, not too much swing. We didn't get too much from the spinners but hopefully we can get them some work in the second warm-up game.”
First Published: May 25, 2019, 9:57 PM IST